National Unemployment Rate Flat, but 30 States See Annual Increases

The US unemployment rate remained unchanged in February 2025 at 4.1%, but the annual trend shows a concerning uptick.

Compared to February 2024, the national rate rose by 0.2 percentage points, and 30 states reported higher jobless rates year-over-year.

Key data points:

South Dakota posted the lowest unemployment rate: 1.9%

Nevada had the highest rate: 5.8%

Only Florida saw a monthly increase (+0.1 percentage point to 3.6%)

Montana was the sole state with a decrease from the previous year (-0.2 percentage point)

Among the sharpest annual increases:

Michigan: up 1.4 points to 5.4%

Mississippi: up 1.0 point to 3.8%

Colorado: up 0.8 points to 4.7%

: up 0.8 points to 4.7% Ohio and South Carolina: both up 0.7 points

Why It Matters for Job Seekers and Employers

While monthly numbers suggest calm, the year-on-year increases signal softening in the labor market. For job seekers, particularly in states like Michigan, Mississippi, and Ohio, competition is likely increasing.

Employers in these regions may benefit from a larger talent pool but also risk longer hiring cycles due to market uncertainty.

Payroll Growth Sluggish with Only 3 States Posting February Gains

Nonfarm payroll employment rose in just three states last month—Ohio, New Jersey, and Missouri—each adding around 0.4% more jobs:

Ohio: +23,100 jobs

New Jersey: +19,200 jobs

: +19,200 jobs Missouri: +12,500 jobs

In the remaining 47 states and D.C., payroll employment was statistically unchanged.

Annual Growth Focused in the South and West

Over the past year, 17 states added jobs. Standout performers included:

Texas: +182,300 jobs

New York: +152,600 jobs

Florida: +128,300 jobs

Idaho: highest percentage growth at +2.7%

: highest percentage growth at +2.7% Utah and South Carolina: +2.0% each

States with steady gains by percentage:

Idaho: Driven by tech and construction

South Carolina: Manufacturing and logistics growth

: Manufacturing and logistics growth Utah: Continued expansion in healthcare and tech sectors

For job seekers, these states represent potential opportunity hubs. Employers in these regions may face tighter competition for skilled talent, pushing wages and benefits upward.

The Bigger Picture—What’s Driving the Shifts?

Several factors could be influencing the current employment dynamics:

Interest rate pressures: Businesses remain cautious amid tight monetary policy.

Sector-specific slowdowns: Manufacturing, tech, and real estate have cooled in parts of the country.

: Manufacturing, tech, and real estate have cooled in parts of the country. Labor force shifts: Aging populations and lower participation rates in some states are altering the supply of available workers.

Notable trend: States with lower unemployment rates—like South Dakota, Vermont, and Nebraska—tend to have smaller, more rural populations with tight labor markets, while high-unemployment states like Nevada and Michigan face structural challenges.

Actionable Takeaways for Job Seekers and Employers

For job seekers:

Explore high-growth states: Consider relocating or remote work options in states with strong payroll growth like Texas or Utah.

Update industry-specific skills: States with higher job creation are seeing demand in healthcare, logistics, and tech.

: States with higher job creation are seeing demand in healthcare, logistics, and tech. Watch local trends: Even if national numbers look flat, your state may be tightening or loosening.

For employers:

Plan ahead for hiring: In high-growth states, consider expanding recruiting budgets and offering competitive packages.

Retain top talent: In states with rising unemployment, now's a good time to reassess retention strategies before the market tightens again.

: In states with rising unemployment, now’s a good time to reassess retention strategies before the market tightens again. Stay adaptive: Regional employment conditions can shift rapidly—align hiring plans with economic indicators.

What to Watch in the Coming Months

While the February numbers suggest stability, signs point toward subtle but significant changes across the US labor market:

Will job growth return to more states in Q2?

How will upcoming interest rate decisions affect hiring plans?

Can high-growth states sustain momentum—or will the rest of the country catch up?

As the March report approaches in April, both job seekers and employers should keep an eye on evolving regional trends and adapt strategies accordingly.

Looking Ahead: A Market in Motion

Behind the calm surface of February’s labor data lies a market in flux. While employment held steady for most states, deeper trends—rising unemployment in key regions and uneven job creation—suggest a need for proactive decision-making.

Whether you’re hiring or job hunting, understanding where momentum is building (and where it’s not) will be critical in navigating the months ahead.