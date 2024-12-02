How to Avoid the Top 10 Mistakes Most Job Seekers Make

Job applications are not a walk in the park. Imagine a pool full of people swimming, talking simultaneously, and passing balls around. You see your friend at the opposite end of the pool from where you are and you try to catch her attention. But there’s too much going on. How will you make her see you?

The highly competitive job market is very similar to the pool. You need to stand out from other swimmers to get employers’ attention. Unfortunately, job seekers might be doing things that could do more harm than good.

This blog will touch on 10 common mistakes job seekers make. Find out if you have been doing them and how you can avoid them.

Starting with an Objective Statement. Many job-hunting mistakes are committed long before the jobseeker meets the recruiter—at the resumé level. One of these mistakes is starting your resumé with an Objective Statement. An objective statement lays out your aspirations and long-term career goals. It used to be a good way for employers to assess how applicants manage their lives, a sign that they are organized and proactive.

The best resume writing services today recommend an Executive Summary instead of an objective statement. An executive summary summarizes your career achievements, skills, and experience in a 50-word or so paragraph. It’s the first thing recruiters and employers should see at the top of your resumé. At the start of your application, recruiters have no interest in your long-term goals; they only want to know if your capabilities and experience fit the role you’re applying for. An executive summary is the best way to know.

Creating a Generic Resume. Another mistake is creating a one-size-fits-all resumé for all your job applications. Different positions require different skills and experience. Using the same format in all the resumés you submit does not underscore your capability for a specific job.

Customize your resumé according to the job. Prioritize past roles with a similar nature in presenting your work history. Use language familiar to the hiring company, such as task descriptions unique to their industry, to show that you are familiar with their job.

If the job posting specifically requires cover letters, do not forget them. Some companies do not accept applications with incomplete requirements, so you’ll miss an opportunity by ignoring it. As a side note, make sure your cover letter is also tailored to the job.

Packing Your Resumé with Unnecessary Info. Professional resume builders have always been clear: the goal of your resumé is to land you an interview with the employer of your choice. Your prospective employer doesn’t need your autobiography. All those high school extracurricular activities can be superfluous. With many applications to review, the chances of a recruiter going through every detail of your resumé will be low.

Keep your resumé to within 2-3 pages, including only the parts relevant to the job. Sharing too much or irrelevant information forces the recruiter to dig through the data (if they have time), making it hard for them to recognize your competencies and skills.

Focusing on Tasks Instead of Achievements. When you have spent a good amount of time in the workforce, it’s understandable to be proud of what you did. However, simply enumerating your daily tasks does not have much value. How did those tasks contribute to improvements in the company? How important was your role to the overall performance of your department? In doing your tasks, did you achieve anything for your career or your company?

Establish a connection between the regular tasks in your job description, the outcome of those tasks, and their benefits to the company. This will show your prospective employer that hiring you will be an advantage to their organization, too.

Not Learning More about the Company. When you walk into a job interview blind and clueless, you miss the opportunity to offer your unique selling proposition. Job postings mention the company and the nature of its business, but this is general information often found in press releases. It’s not enough. Relying on it doesn’t help you know the company you’re joining.

A company presents its brand and organization more comprehensively on its website, social media pages, review sites, and the news. Visit these sites and do your research. Learn their background, their key managers, their major products and services, their financial status, and current performance.

These pieces of information will come in handy during the interview. You can tailor your responses to the needs and challenges of the company or form questions that show your interest in the organization.

Not Preparing for the Interview. Whether your interview will be done face-to-face, through phone, or via a video call, preparation is paramount. There are many ways you can get yourself ready.

For instance, if the interview will be done face-to-face and you are not familiar with the company’s location, not planning for your drive or commute can get you in trouble. Taking the route for the first time on the day of the appointment might result in you getting lost and ending up late for your interview.

If you are able, give your route a trial run a day or two before the appointment date to see potential problems, such as traffic jams or closed roads, and avoid them.

If your interview is via Zoom, Teams, or Meet, check your device for audio and video settings. You don’t want to have to tinker with adjustments while your interviewer waits. Make sure the link works and your video background does not show the pile of dirty dishes in the kitchen sink.

Not Dressing Up for the Meet. Again, whether your interview will be done in person or via Zoom, it is appropriate to look presentable, at the very least. After all, you are promoting yourself as a possible new employee.

Dressing up in very worn-out jeans and a t-shirt for an in-person interview will not create a good impression. Meanwhile, wearing a pajama top or undershirt in a Zoom meeting sends the message that you do not value the meeting or the recruiter.

Based on your research of the company, visualize what their employees might wear. Adapt to their presumed dress code. If uncertain, you will do well with a coat/blazer over a collared shirt or blouse and trousers for a face-to-face interview. For online interviews, wear a professional or smart casual top.

Talking Negatively about Past Employers. Inevitably, the recruiter will ask you why you left your previous job or why you are looking for a new one. Telling the truth about your dissatisfaction with your previous company and your boss may seem honest, but discussing the flaws of a previous employer with a potential employer raises red flags. They will wonder if you might do the same with them in the future.

Sometimes, issues concerning work relationships or management styles can be viewed as subjective, and your move to leave your previous job for these reasons might appear unprofessional or emotional. Instead, mention new opportunities you want to pursue or career changes you have always wanted to try. Keep your tone diplomatic and past employers out of the topic.

Not Asking Questions. After the interview, most hiring managers allow you to ask questions about the company or anything unclear about the job. This is your chance to learn things you did not see on the website, clarify aspects that you did not understand, or show the hiring manager that you’ve done your research on their company.

Not asking questions may lead to a) the HR manager thinking you are not that interested in the company; b) you making the wrong assumptions about your job application; and c) a general impression of you being distracted. Even if you can’t think of one at the moment, politely say that all is clear for now, but if you think of something, you’ll email them.

On the other hand, do not ask too many questions just so you would appear smart—especially if the answers were already discussed earlier. It will only appear like you were not listening the whole time. The crucial questions you should ask before you leave the interview room are: What is the next step after this? How long will it take for me to hear a decision? Can I follow up with you?

Following up Every Day. Following up on your job application after an interview is a good thing; just do not overdo it. Sending follow-up emails almost every day can turn off recruiters. As mentioned, you can ask during the interview how soon you can expect an update. Some hiring managers present their hiring process during the interview and tell you when to expect the results.

The acceptable time to follow up on an application is 1 to 2 weeks after applying. Give the hiring manager time to process other applications and complete all interviews. If the position is a popular one, you might have to wait longer.

By avoiding these mistakes, you will have a better chance of putting your competencies, skills, and experience in the spotlight for employers to notice and act on. You’ll have a higher chance of landing that interview and the job you want.

