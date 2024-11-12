Home » News Stories » How to Navigate International Hiring for Global Business Growth

How to Navigate International Hiring for Global Business Growth

https://www.whatjobs.com/news/news-stories/how-to-navigate-international-hiring-for-global-business-growth

By Hugh Fort in News Stories, posted November 12, 2024

International hiring can help your business achieve global growth as hiring those outside of your domestic borders enables you to access a global talent pool of highly or specially skilled employees, save money, increase workplace productivity, enhance company diversity, and receive expert insights into global markets. However, international hiring is not without its challenges. Your business and its human resource (HR) department must navigate international hiring laws, diverse laws and regulations, cultural differences, remote onboarding processes, globally available technology, and more. This article will explore five tips for navigating international hiring and achieving global business growth. Work With An EOR Provider An Employer of Record (EOR) is a third-party provider that acts as the legal local employer on your behalf, enabling your business to hire people in other countries. Working alongside an EOR provider is the fastest and safest way to start hiring internationally. They handle payroll, local taxes, pensions, and employee benefits to ensure your company complies with regulations in the country of your new international employee.

However, the best EOR services will likely ask businesses for set-up fees, deposits for each employee, and monthly membership fees. So, consider your budget when using an EOR provider for international hiring.

Establish A Well-Structured Onboarding Process

The goal of onboarding is to support and welcome new employees by scheduling regular meetings, allowing them to shadow experienced employees, connecting them with a mentor, and more. Effective onboarding processes for your employees can increase their performance by up to 11%.

A well-structured onboarding process is essential for remote employees who are working from different countries. You can use technology such as video call software or collaboration tools to ensure international employees are familiar with the company culture and policies.

In addition, working remotely can make employees feel isolated or less involved with your business. Consider hosting a virtual welcome meeting so international employees can meet the rest of their team and put faces to a name.

Remain Compliant At All Times

Throughout the international hiring process, make sure you remain compliant with any laws and regulations in the country your new employee is from.

Each country has its own regulations around minimum wage, paid time off, overtime, sick leave, pension contributions, termination rules, safety, anti-discrimination, data privacy, and more.

For example, Swedish employees are entitled to 25 days of annual leave a year. Meanwhile, French employees are entitled to 30 days. Both of these differ from the UK, where paid annual leave entitlement is limited to 28 days.

You can usually get information about work regulations from the county's government website. In addition, as mentioned above, hiring an EOR provider as the legal local employer of your international staff is a great way to remain compliant.

Conduct Cultural Training

When hiring internationally, you must start thinking and acting like a global business. Your language and your practices must be inclusive of your international employees.

So, consider refreshing your internal business culture and prioritising cultural training when growing your business internationally. You can train your employees to have an international and diverse perspective by:

Offering teams courses on international etiquette, communication differences, and customs.



Educating teams on workplace diversity, equality and inclusion (DEI).



Discussing potential cultural clashes openly.



Celebrating cultural and religious holidays.



Ongoing and professional cultural training creates cohesion and easier communication between international teams. In addition, this can help with global business growth as diverse companies are 70% more likely to capture new markets.

Use Global Technology

If you are hiring internationally, you must use globally available technology. Consider which digital tools and platforms you use to run your business, and then research whether these are available in all the countries you are hiring from and are accessible to your employees.

For example, Slack is available in English (US and UK), French, Korean, German, Japanese, Portuguese, and Spanish - making it great for employees to use the team communication platform in their preferred language. However, Slack is blocked by China's firewall, making it unavailable to employees in that country.

Are You Ready For Global Business Growth?

As mentioned above, hiring international staff who are highly or specially skilled in your industry comes with a plethora of benefits. International staff may come at cheaper rates whilst being more productive, enhancing your business diversity, and giving you expert insights into global markets - all of which will help grow your business globally.

Ensure you follow these five tips to navigate the challenges of international hiring.

