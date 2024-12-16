Keywords Studios Inspires New Talent to Explore Community Management in the Video Games Industry

Keywords Studios, a global leader in video game development services, announced a new initiative to address the growing demand for skilled community managers within the industry.

The company is actively seeking and nurturing fresh talent to join its ranks and shape the future of player engagement.

Community managers play a pivotal role in building and maintaining strong relationships between game developers and players.

As the face of a game to its community, they are responsible for encouraging engagement, managing online reputation, and providing valuable feedback to development teams.

To support aspiring community managers, Keywords Studios is offering guidance on essential skills and experience.

A strong understanding of the video game industry, excellent communication and interpersonal abilities, and a passion for connecting with people are key attributes for success in this role.

While formal qualifications are not always required, a background in marketing, communications, or psychology can be beneficial.

“Hands-on experience is crucial for aspiring community managers,” said James Gallagher, Head of Community Management at Keywords Studios.

“Getting involved in online gaming communities, whether it’s participating in forums, contributing to discussions on platforms like Discord or Reddit, or even creating your own community, is invaluable. It’s about making your mark and gaining practical experience.”

Keywords Studios is committed to creating a supportive environment for community managers to thrive. The company offers a range of development programs, mentorship opportunities, and exposure to a diverse portfolio of games and is dedicated to providing community managers with the resources and support they need to succeed and make a significant impact on the video game industry.

Beyond traditional community management roles, Keywords Studios also recognises the evolving nature of player engagement.

New trends such as live streaming, esports, and influencer marketing are creating exciting opportunities for community managers to explore and innovate.

By embracing these emerging channels, community managers can connect with players in more meaningful and interactive ways.

About Keywords Studios

Keywords Studios is an international provider of creative and technology-enabled solutions to the global video games and entertainment industries.Established in 1998, and now with over 70 facilities in 26 countries strategically located in Asia, Australia, the Americas, and Europe, it provides services across the entire content development life cycle through its Create, Globalize and Engage service lines to a large blue-chip client base across the globe.

Keywords Studios is committed to fostering a collaborative and inclusive work environment where employees can thrive and contribute to the success of the company.

With a focus on professional development and career growth, Keywords Studios offers a range of opportunities for employees to learn new skills, advance their careers, and work on exciting projects across the global video games industry.

The company’s dedication to creating a positive and supportive workplace culture has earned it recognition as a top employer in multiple countries.