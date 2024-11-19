Home » News Stories » Working On the Go: 7 Last Minute Coworking Spaces To Check Out in London

Working On the Go: 7 Last Minute Coworking Spaces To Check Out in London

https://www.whatjobs.com/news/news-stories/working-on-the-go-7-last-minute-coworking-spaces-to-check-out-in-london

By Hugh Fort in News Stories, posted November 19, 2024

Link

Whether you’re traveling into the big city for the day or looking to get out of the work-from-home rut, changing up your workspace can be exciting, motivating, and extremely rewarding. Coworking remains one of the best remote small business trends in 2024. It has opened up more opportunities for professionals to work on the go, meet new people, and change their work-life balance. For those of you heading into the hustle and bustle of London, we have great news. We’ve collated a list of seven brilliant last-minute coworking spaces to check out in the city for a one-time office experience that ticks all the boxes. Ideaspace | Battersea, London First up, we have Ideaspace. If you’re looking for a friendly coworking space kitted out with the latest tech and super-fast Wi-Fi, this motivating setup just a few minutes away from Clapham Junction Station could be a great choice.

Situated in Battersea, a short walk from Battersea Park, you can split up your working day into key focus sessions balanced with relaxing strolls in the surrounding park gardens.

Better still, Ideapsace is the perfect place to enjoy your lunch hour too. With a swimming pool, meditation room, and yoga studio all available to day-pass members, there’s plenty to enjoy during a long day at the office.

Price: Prices for a day pass at Ideaspace start at just £30.

Work.Life | Camden, London

For those of you looking to experience London’s artsy culture on your lunch break, Camden is the perfect working spot for bustling lunchtime markets, vintage stores, and artisan bakeries.

Situated in the heart of iconic Camden, we have Work.Life is a brilliant coworking space open for day guests.

With a brilliant range of hot desks, cozy sofas, and boho decorations, this place is brilliant for young entrepreneurs and creatives.

Price: Day passes are priced on request.

Keyboards & Dreams | Royal Docks, London

Next up, we have one of the most popular coworking spaces in the city, Keyboards & Dreams. Situated right by the Royal Docks, you get to tap into your work with a view.

With freelancer-friendly rates and ultra-fast internet, this coworking space is perfect for those just dipping their toes into working away from home.

Better still, for young workers looking to work and play, K&D offers daily Yoga classes to day-pass holders and is right next to a neighboring climbing center, making it the perfect lunchtime activity.

Price: Keyboards & Dreams' prices start at an affordable £20, making it the perfect coworking space for WFH beginners and one-stop city travelers.

Regus ZEN World Tower | St.James’s, London

For city dwellers looking for a coworking space in the center, Register ZEN World Tower in St.James’s is a brilliant option

With stunning birdseye views of the city skyline, as well as access to all office essentials, the ZEN Tower is a great place to jump into a hyperfocus session.

Better still, Regus has several coworking spaces scattered throughout the city, so a Regus day pass enables you to visit multiple coworking locations.

Price: Regus day passes are priced on request.

Looking for a job? Visit www.whatjobs.com today

Impact Hub | Islington, London

For Londoners in the north of the city, Impact Hub in Islington is a brilliant shared workspace for purpose-driven entrepreneurs.

This bright and airy coworking space is located away from the bustling city and provides a place to focus on important projects.

With plenty of quiet hubs and a free kitchen equipped with endless free coffee, Impact Hub has everything you need to get through a busy list of tasks.

Price: At just £20 per day, Impact Hub is affordable and open to freelancers, young professionals, and startup entrepreneurs.

Mindspace | Aldgate, London

For a more relaxed coworking approach, why not try Mindspace, located in Aldgate?

This brilliant, boho-boutique coworking hub is open to those who want to focus on working wellness. Fitted with cozy sofas, artisan coffee, and a peaceful outdoor terrace, this is a great space to practice mindfulness at work, especially when tackling a stressful deadline.

Better still, Mindspace offers wellness, lifestyle, and professional development programs that members can sign up for and attend outside of their working hours.

Price: Mindspace day passes are priced on request.

Hiring? Post jobs for free with WhatJobs



TechHub | Shoreditch, London

Last but not least, for workers away from home looking to have some fun with flexible coworking, Techhub is the place for freelancers, creatives, and startup businesses.

While Techhub offers day pass holders plenty of coworking locations across the city, we love their set-up in Shoreditch the best.

With a funky collaborative social space, high-speed internet, and an artsy outdoor terrace, you can enjoy a great social working atmosphere.

Better still, if you meet other coworkers at TechHub and want to reconnect, this coworking company also holds collaborative social events that help you expand your network in a relaxed social space.

Price: Techhub day passes start at £35 per day.

Wrapping Up

It’s no secret that London is the place to be when it comes to working away from home.

As we embrace a new way of working, it’s time to create more spaces for digital nomads and remote workers.

Enjoy exploring our favorite London coworking hubs, but remember, there is even more to discover on the Coworker platform. Are you ready to start planning your next work trip to the city?

Stay informed and inspired by browsing through the extensive content available on this blog.

Follow us on YouTube, X, LinkedIn, and Facebook





