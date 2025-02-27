North Korea Behind Record $1.5 Billion Crypto Heist, FBI Confirms

The FBI has accused North Korean hackers of stealing approximately $1.5 billion in virtual assets from ByBit, a Dubai-based cryptocurrency exchange.

This heist, described as the biggest cyber theft in history, surpasses the previous record set by Saddam Hussein, who stole $1 billion from Iraq’s central bank before the 2003 war.

The stolen assets, which have reportedly lost some of their value, are being laundered through various cryptocurrency networks.

The FBI warns the funds will likely be converted into traditional currency to support North Korea’s regime.

North Korea’s Cybercrime Network

North Korea operates a highly skilled cybercrime unit known as the Lazarus Group. This group has been linked to multiple high-profile cryptocurrency thefts, allegedly funding the country’s nuclear and missile programs.

In 2024, North Korean hackers stole $1.3 billion in cryptocurrency across 47 incidents.

This marked a sharp increase from $660 million stolen in 2023, according to blockchain analysis firm Chainalysis.

The FBI has labeled this form of cyber activity as "TraderTraitor", highlighting its sophistication.

The Lazarus Group is notorious for using advanced malware, social engineering, and cryptocurrency theft to bypass international sanctions.

Experts believe the stolen funds provide crucial financial support to Pyongyang’s military advancements.

Cryptocurrency Laundering and Sanctions Evasion

The stolen ByBit assets have already been converted into Bitcoin and other virtual currencies and dispersed across multiple blockchains. The FBI expects these funds to be laundered further before being exchanged for fiat currency.

Authorities warn that cybercrime is just one of North Korea’s revenue streams. The regime also engages in arms deals with Russia, illicit trade, and foreign currency schemes to sustain its economy.

North Korea’s Ties to Russia and Military Deployments

Amid its financial struggles, North Korea has deepened military cooperation with Russia. Reports suggest Pyongyang has sent thousands of soldiers to support Moscow’s war in Ukraine.

South Korea's intelligence agency reported North Korean troops were deployed to the Russian frontlines in Kursk.

An estimated 11,000 North Korean soldiers are believed to be stationed in the Russian border region.

North Korea is allegedly supplying weapons, ammunition, and troops in exchange for financial aid and military technology.

A Bid to Boost Tourism Revenue

In a rare move, North Korea has reopened its borders to foreign tourists for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic. Recent visitors include travelers from the UK, France, and Australia. The regime is reportedly targeting Chinese and Russian tourists to generate much-needed foreign currency.

However, the U.S. maintains a travel ban on its citizens visiting North Korea due to security concerns.

ByBit Calls for Cybersecurity Experts

ByBit confirmed the attack, stating that hackers gained control of an ether wallet and transferred its holdings to an unknown address.

The exchange, which serves over 60 million users worldwide, is now seeking help from top cybersecurity experts to track and recover the stolen funds.

What’s Next for Global Cybersecurity?

With North Korea’s increasing cyber capabilities, experts warn that cryptocurrency exchanges remain prime targets for future attacks.

Governments and cybersecurity firms are ramping up efforts to strengthen digital defenses and disrupt illicit financial networks.

The scale of this heist underscores the growing threat of state-backed cybercrime, raising concerns about how rogue nations exploit technology to evade sanctions and finance military ambitions.