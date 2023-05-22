Old Mill, an accountancy and wealth management firm in the South West, has completed its acquisition of Quro Financial Solutions, based in Winscombe.

This marks Old Mill’s second acquisition, following the purchase of Brook Financial in June 2022.

The move aligns with Old Mill’s goal of becoming the fastest-growing practice in the South West.

By acquiring Quro, Old Mill aims to support its ambitious five-year growth plan, with the intention of doubling the size of the business by 2026.

Quro Financial Solutions, established in 2011 by Matt and Bren Johnson, specializes in providing advice to owners and managers seeking to purchase commercial property through their pensions.

Over the years, Quro has become known for its expertise in utilizing Self Invested Personal Pensions (SIPP) and Small-Self Administered Schemes (SSAS) for investing in commercial properties on behalf of individuals and businesses.

Matt Johnson emphasized Quro goes beyond offering access to SSAS and SIPP by providing clients with a comprehensive project management solution from plan inception to purchase completion.

With retirement on the horizon, Mr. and Mrs. Johnson selected Old Mill to take over their business. Quro currently serves 85 clients and manages 40 SSAS schemes.

Mr. Johnson explained that finding the right buyer for their family firm was important to ensure that their clients would continue to receive excellent care.

After exploring various options, Old Mill emerged as the ideal choice due to its well-established reputation, rapid growth, and cultural fit.

The initial meeting with Old Mill CEO Kevin Whitmarsh confirmed their confidence in choosing Old Mill as the new home for their business.

Kevin Whitmarsh, CEO of Old Mill, expressed excitement about the acquisition, recognizing Quro as a fast-growing specialist firm with an impressive client base and growth track record.

He believes Quro will be a valuable asset to the Old Mill family.

