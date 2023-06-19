Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer will announce the establishment of a publicly owned clean energy company in Scotland, which will generate huge employment opportunities.

The initiative, known as Great British Energy (GBN), was initially introduced by Sir Keir during his party conference speech in Liverpool last year, as part of a comprehensive plan to transform the UK into a leading clean energy nation.

In a joint statement with Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar, Sir Keir disclosed that the headquarters of GBN will be situated in Scotland.

This announcement is expected to coincide with an elaboration on Labour’s vision for achieving affordable zero-carbon energy by 2030.

The leaders will outline the three primary advantages of Labour’s Green Prosperity Plan for Scotland, which include leveraging Scotland’s rich energy and industrial heritage, doubling employment in low-carbon sectors, and implementing a clean power system by 2030, resulting in savings of £8.4 billion for Scottish households over that period.

Sir Keir said: “The route to making Britain a clean energy superpower, slashing energy bills and creating tens of thousands of quality jobs runs through Scotland.

“That is why GB Energy, our publicly owned energy company, will be headquartered in Scotland, the heart of the British energy industry.

“I mean it when I say that our energy plans will be made in Scotland – cutting energy bills for Scottish families and delivering the jobs and investment in Scottish communities that for far too long have been let down by the SNP and Conservatives.”

Mr. Sarwar said: “I am determined to leave our children and future generations a better planet than we have now.

“But to do this, we need to sweep out both of our bad governments and deliver urgent action because we are running out of time.

“What we are announcing today is the boldest energy plan Scotland and the whole UK has seen in generations – delivering a clean energy revolution by 2030.

“It will deliver 50,000 clean power jobs for Scotland and lower bills for working people.”

SNP Energy Security and Net Zero spokesperson Alan Brown MP said: “Whether it’s the Tories or the pro-Brexit Labour Party, Westminster politicians have used Scotland as an energy cash cow for decades, so the pretence that they suddenly want to deliver a strategy for Scotland now is laughable.

“In Scotland, the damage of Westminster control is already done. Keir Starmer’s piecemeal proposal is too little, too late – and shows exactly why Scotland needs the full powers of independence.”

