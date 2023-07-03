Rail journeys across the country are likely to face disruptions this week as train drivers from the Associated Society of Locomotive Engineers and Firemen (ASLEF) refuse to work overtime for six days.

Last month, ASLEF announced its members would withdraw from non-contractual overtime, known as rest-day working, impacting 16 out of the country’s 35 rail operators from Monday, July 3 (today), to Saturday, July 8.

The train companies affected by this action include Avanti West Coast, Chiltern Railways, Cross Country, East Midlands Railway, Greater Anglia, GWR, GTR Great Northern Thameslink, Island Line, LNER, Northern Trains, Southeastern, Southern/Gatwick Express, South Western Railway main line, SWR depot drivers, TransPennine Express, and West Midlands Trains.

The disruption may have an impact on visitors attending the first week of the Wimbledon tennis tournament.

There have been no negotiations between ASLEF and the rail operators since the announcement of the action on June 19.

Mick Whelan, ASLEF’s general secretary, said at the time: “Once again, we find ourselves with no alternative but to take this action.

“We have continually come to the negotiating table in good faith, seeking to resolve this dispute.

“Sadly, it is clear from the actions of both the train operating companies and the government that they do not want an end to the dispute.

“Their goals appear to be to continue industrial strife and to do down our industry.

“We don’t want to inconvenience the public.

“We just want to see our members paid fairly during a cost-of-living crisis when inflation is running at above 10%, and to not see our terms and conditions taken away.

“It’s time for the Government and the companies to think again and look for a resolution.”

A spokesman for the Rail Delivery Group replied: “ASLEF’s leadership continues to disrupt customers’ travel plans.

“They rejected a fair and affordable offer without putting it to their members which would take average driver base salaries for a basic salary for a four-day week without overtime from £60,000 to nearly £65,000 by the end of 2023 pay awards.

“Train companies will work hard to minimise the impact of the overtime ban but the impact of ASLEF’s action will vary across the 16 train operators and customers are advised to check their travel plans before setting off.

“We ask ASLEF to recognise the very real financial challenge the industry is facing and work with us to deliver a better railway with a strong long-term future.”

