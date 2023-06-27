When celebrities clash in court, it tends to attract a lot of attention.

The recent court case between Jonny Depp and Amber Heard drew worldwide coverage as the two actors aired all their dirty laundry in public.

Another case involving two famous faces happened back in 2007.

It was a strange clash between the world of rap music and pro wrestling.

In wrestling, presentation is everything, and the performers focus a lot of time on everything they do.

Their look and how they speak is as importance as the athletic prowess they show in the ring.

One thing to consider is what wrestlers do with their hands.

If you look closely, virtually every performer has their own unique movements.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, would thrust a single fist into the air and raised the famous (and very silly) “People’s Eyebrow.”

Hulk Hogan would flex his enormous arms and famously cup his hands to his ears to encourage more cheers from the crowd and John Cena’s “You can’t see me” hand gesture is now (ironically) seen all over the world.

It’s of vital importance, and so you can understand why they go to great lengths to protect that image.

What happened?

Jay Z felt the wrath of a famous wrestler named Diamond Dallas Page, who wrestled for both WCW and WWE in a long career.

The rapper, who is married to superstar singer Beyonce, had released his “Roc La Familia” album that year.

On the cover, it featured him using a particular “diamond” shaped hand gesture.

The problem was “Diamond Dallas Page” had also used the same gesture for 12 years and had very much made it his trademark.

Page, now a hugely successful yoga instructor who has helped many wrestlers deal with their own personal problems, had copyrighted the gesture.

This left Jay Z without a legal leg to stand on.

The matter never made it to court, but Page and Jay Z settled out of court.

