The world of royalty is often associated with grandeur, tradition, and prestigious roles.

However, beyond the royal titles and regal ceremonies, there exists a realm of peculiar and unconventional jobs that cater to the needs and customs of the Royal Family.

From unusual historical positions to modern-day responsibilities, these unique roles offer a glimpse into the intriguing world of the royal household.

In this article, we explore some of the weird jobs associated with the royal family, shedding light on the lesser-known aspects of royal life.

Royal Chocolate Taster

The Royal Family employs a dedicated chocolatier who is responsible for tasting and approving chocolates before they are served to the royals.

This position ensures that only the finest and most delectable treats grace the royal palate, reflecting the refined taste of the monarchy.

READ MORE: Amazon launches flexible financing programme for UK businesses

Royal Shoe-Wearer

Believe it or not, there is a role specifically designated for breaking in the royal footwear.

A professional shoe-wearer walks in the royal shoes to ensure they are comfortable and ready for the royal feet to tread upon.

This odd job ensures that the members of the royal family can gracefully navigate their engagements without any discomfort.

Royal Flag Waver

When the Royal Family attends events or embarks on official visits, their presence is often heralded by the waving of flags.

However, the task of tirelessly waving a flag for extended periods falls upon a dedicated royal flag waver.

This unusual role combines elements of tradition, pageantry, and crowd engagement, as well as a strong pair of arms.

READ MORE: Ola breaks ground on India’s largest gigafactory

Royal Perfumer

Crafting bespoke scents for the royal family is the responsibility of a royal perfumer.

This position involves creating unique fragrances that capture the essence and personal preferences of individual royals.

The perfumer works closely with the royal family to develop signature scents that are worn on special occasions.

Royal Piper

The hauntingly beautiful and unique sound of bagpipes often accompanies the royal processions and ceremonies.

A royal piper is tasked with playing the bagpipes during significant events, adding a touch of regal splendor to the atmosphere.

This role showcases the importance of tradition and cultural heritage within the royal family.

Royal Page Turner

Under King Charles III, who became King last year, the modern Royal Family is seemingly far more aware of being labeled to be absurd and overly-pampered, particularly in a cost-of-living crisis.

The new monarch has repeatedly talked of a massive downscaling of the family and its assets.

But in the past, there were some extraordinary, and particularly ludicrous, roles that were created to ensure the royals barely had to lift a finger, in this case, literally.

In the past, it was customary for a royal page-turner to assist members of the royal family during their musical performances.

This role involved precisely turning the pages of sheet music, ensuring a seamless and uninterrupted musical experience for the performers.

The Ravenmaster at the Tower of London

An ancient legend says “If the ravens leave the Tower, the kingdom of Britain will fall”

While the term “Ravenmaster” conjures up an image of a darkly evil character possessing powerful magic in a fantasy film – it’s actually a real job.

Yes, despite it being 2023, an ancient role still exists and there is a person who makes a living looking after a flock of royal ravens in the Tower of London.

And it’s a very hard to get.

The current incumbent is Chris Skaife.

To get the role, you need to be a Yeoman Warder, a position that requires a minimum of 22 years in the military, as well as an exemplary record, and the rank of warrant officer or above.

He looks after seven ravens in the Tower of London.

Their names are:

Harris (Male)

Merlina (Female)

Munin (Female)

Rocky (Male)

Gripp (Male),

Jubilee (Male),

The sisters Erin and Hugine

The role is not one for non-morning people, as Chris’s day starts at dawn, when he lets the ravens out of their cage, cleans them and feeds the birds.

The birds are allowed to roam around the tower, before returning to their cage at night.

But it’s not like Chris puts his feet up until night-time, he has the usual role of a Yeoman Warder, in addition to looking after the ravens.

Where does the raven legend come from?

Jubilee and Munin

It dates back to World War II.

During the intense bombing during The Blitz, it was believed that Britain would never fall as long as the Ravens remained in the Tower of London.

The first Ravenmaster was actually installed after the war in 1950, and Chris is just the sixth person to hold the role.

Need Career Advice? Get employment skills advice at all levels of your career

While the royal family embodies tradition and protocol, their world also encompasses a range of peculiar and extraordinary jobs. From tasting chocolates to breaking in shoes, these unusual positions reveal the fascinating nuances of royal life.

Behind the grandeur and regalia, these weird jobs provide a glimpse into the intricacies and idiosyncrasies that exist within the royal household.

Whether steeped in history or crafted to meet modern needs, these roles contribute to the rich tapestry of the royal family’s unique existence.

Follow us on YouTube, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook