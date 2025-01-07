World of Talents Expands with Acquisition of Dutch Platform Venk

World of Talents has announced its agreement to acquire Venk, a Dutch-based platform specializing in white-collar professionals for the technical/engineering and public sectors.

This acquisition strengthens World of Talents‘ presence in the Netherlands by adding expertise in these niche markets.

Venk operates under two complementary brands:

Voort : Focused on temp-to-perm solutions.

: Focused on temp-to-perm solutions. koen: Specializes in temporary secondment assignments.

These services cater to SMEs, local governments, and corporate clients, providing flexibility and expertise to address their staffing needs.

Strategic Vision for Growth

Steve Rousseau, CEO of World of Talents, emphasized the strategic importance of this deal.

He said:

“With the goal of accelerating our growth and diversifying our service offering, Venk is an excellent addition to our platform. Its long-standing industry experience will help us further realize our mission and increase our impact in the staffing and consulting sector.”

The acquisition aligns both companies through shared values of quality, expertise, and entrepreneurial culture. Rousseau expressed excitement about working with Venk’s leadership, led by CEO Patrick van den Berg.

About Venk: A Proven Track Record

Headquartered in Utrecht, Venk has built a strong reputation over 20 years. Key highlights include:

Nationwide Reach : Nine local offices with a local-for-local approach ensure strong customer and candidate proximity.

: Nine local offices with a local-for-local approach ensure strong customer and candidate proximity. Robust Operations : A team of 150 internal staff and 1,150 professionals actively supporting clients.

: A team of 150 internal staff and 1,150 professionals actively supporting clients. Focus on Digitization and People: Investments in professionalization, digital tools, and employee growth have cemented Venk as a trusted industry leader.

CEO Patrick van den Berg praised the partnership, stating:

“This acquisition is an important milestone in the history and future growth of Venk. Our focus on a personal approach, extensive client network, and training opportunities fits seamlessly with World of Talents’ DNA. Together, we will establish a strong partnership that benefits employees, customers, and partners alike.”

Expanding Talent Management Across Europe

World of Talents continues its international expansion with this acquisition.

The company has a strong focus on bottleneck professions and talent management, serving clients in Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. Key milestones include:

2023 Entry into Germany : Acquisition of easyCare, a medical HR company.

: Acquisition of easyCare, a medical HR company. Broad Revenue Base: Generating €475 million annually with over 5,000 active employees.

The acquisition of Venk reflects the group’s ongoing commitment to addressing staff shortages and providing innovative workforce solutions.

Strengthening Partnerships for the Future

This strategic move marks another step in World of Talents’ journey to becoming a leading player in staffing and consulting.

By leveraging Venk’s expertise and local presence, the company aims to deliver enhanced value to clients and support long-term industry growth.