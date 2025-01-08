Appcast Launches AppcastOne in the UK, Transforming Recruitment Marketing

Recruitment giant Appcast has introduced its AppcastOne to the UK market.

The innovative platform integrates recruitment marketing strategies and channels into a single solution, powered by advanced technology and data.

Designed to simplify talent acquisition, AppcastOne enables employers to attract and engage qualified candidates more effectively.

Roy Jacques, managing director for U.K. and EMEA at Appcast, said:

“We’re delighted to bring this solution to U.K. employers to help tackle what has, and will continue to be, a challenging talent attraction landscap. “AppcastOne helps employers expand reach and awareness, build and engage talent pipelines, and ultimately, secure better-fit, qualified applicants for their open roles. It’s one giant easy button for recruitment marketing.”

What AppcastOne Brings to the Table

AppcastOne offers UK employers an enhanced suite of tools and data to navigate the complexities of recruitment marketing in a rapidly evolving labor market.

The platform not only provides technology-driven solutions but also offers expert guidance from recruitment marketing professionals.

Integrated performance insights give users a comprehensive view of their campaigns’ success.

Key Features of AppcastOne:

Optimized Job Board Advertising : Manage budgets efficiently using automation, while tracking performance from the initial posting to the hire.

: Manage budgets efficiently using automation, while tracking performance from the initial posting to the hire. Search and Social Campaigns : Run targeted campaigns to attract leads, remarket to potential candidates, and boost attendance at hiring events.

: Run targeted campaigns to attract leads, remarket to potential candidates, and boost attendance at hiring events. Streamlined Vendor Management : Simplify contract negotiations, centralize invoicing, and improve reporting for greater efficiency.

: Simplify contract negotiations, centralize invoicing, and improve reporting for greater efficiency. Brand Amplification: Strengthen employer branding through tailored strategies, career site development, and creative activation.

A Proven Solution with US Success

Initially launched in the U.S. in October 2023, AppcastOne has already gained traction among more than 1,000 enterprise employers. Its success has been recognized with a Stevie Award for Best Human Capital or Talent Management Solution at the 2024 American Business Awards.

This momentum now extends to the U.K., offering a proven solution to address hiring challenges in a competitive labor market.

Simplifying Talent Acquisition in a Complex World

As the UK faces ongoing recruitment challenges, AppcastOne presents a streamlined, always-on approach to recruitment marketing. By combining cutting-edge technology, expert support, and actionable insights, the platform equips employers to secure top talent more efficiently and effectively.

Employers now have access to a tool that integrates everything from job board management to social advertising and brand development—setting a new standard for recruitment marketing.

AppcastOne is not just a platform but a complete strategy to navigate the complexities of modern hiring.