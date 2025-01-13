Just 37 Percent of US Workers Say They Are Treated With Respect

New figures from Gallup show just 37 percent of US employees strongly agree they are treated with respect.

This matches the record low recorded in 2022, during the later stages of the Covid pandemic.

Gallup started tracking workplace respect in 2018, and the new data highlights ongoing dissatisfaction from workers.

The Great Detachment

Today’s workforce is in the midst of the “Great Detachment,” characterized by declining engagement and well-being.

Key indicators include:

Lower clarity: Employees are less likely to understand their workplace expectations.

Fewer workers feel aligned with their organization’s mission. Job dissatisfaction: Satisfaction with roles is at a low point.

Employees’ life evaluations have reached record lows, and negative emotions remain alarmingly high.

The Great Resignation’s Impact on Respect

The decline in workplace respect was evident during the Great Resignation of 2021-2022.

Workers across industries, job levels, and demographics reported feeling less valued:

Remote-capable onsite workers saw a significant drop in perceived respect, from 46% to 35%.

Onsite workers who cannot work remotely experienced the lowest levels of respect, with only 32% strongly agreeing they feel respected.

This trend persisted as companies mandated returns to the office, leading to widespread dissatisfaction and record-breaking employee turnover.

The Role of Respect in the Workplace

Respect is a cornerstone of a healthy workplace. It fosters collaboration, open communication, and constructive feedback.

Conversely, a lack of respect can lead to workplace conflicts and unethical behavior.

Gallup’s 2018 study found 90% of employees who felt disrespected reported experiencing discrimination or harassment.

Respect and Employee Engagement

Respect and engagement are closely linked. Engaged employees are:

Five times more likely to strongly agree they feel respected.

Effective management is a key driver of engagement. Workers who receive regular, meaningful coaching from managers are four times more likely to feel engaged, regardless of their work arrangement.

Addressing Disrespect in the Workplace

Respect varies by individual preferences and situations.

For instance:

Splitters vs. Blenders: Some employees prefer strict work-life boundaries (splitters), while others are comfortable blending work and personal time (blenders). Misaligned expectations can lead to perceived disrespect.

Practical Solutions for Managers

To improve respect in the workplace, leaders should:

Prioritize meaningful conversations: Weekly check-ins allow managers to understand individual concerns and tailor their approach.

Weekly check-ins allow managers to understand individual concerns and tailor their approach. Clarify expectations: Clear communication fosters understanding and reduces frustration.

Clear communication fosters understanding and reduces frustration. Adjust routines: Flexible policies and accommodations can signal that employees’ needs are valued.

Building a Culture of Respect

Workplace respect is essential for fostering a positive and productive environment. By investing in strong management practices, organizations can rebuild trust and engagement, paving the way for greater employee satisfaction and performance.

Addressing respect head-on may be the key to reversing workplace discontent and creating a more resilient workforce.