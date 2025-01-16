Remote Work: Employees Say They’ll Quit Over Returning Full Time

A growing number of US companies are ending remote work and requiring employees to return to the office.

This trend could extend to federal employees under the incoming administration of President-elect Donald Trump.

However, many workers prefer the flexibility of working from home—so much so that some are willing to quit if remote options are no longer available.

According to a Pew Research Center survey, 75% of employed adults with jobs that can be done remotely work from home at least part of the time.

Of these workers, nearly half (46%) say they’d be unlikely to stay at their job if their employer eliminated remote work options.

This group includes 26% who say they’d be very unlikely to remain.

Why Some Workers Would Quit

Different factors influence whether workers would leave their job if required to return to the office:

Gender Differences: Women (49%) are slightly more likely than men (43%) to say they’d consider leaving.

Age Gap: Younger workers under 50 (50%) are more inclined to leave compared to older employees (35%).

Extent of Remote Work: Those working from home full-time (61%) are significantly more likely to consider quitting than those working remotely most (47%) or some of the time (28%).

Job Satisfaction: Workers dissatisfied with their jobs are more likely to quit (52%) than those who are very or extremely satisfied (41%).

Growing In-Office Requirements

The number of employers mandating in-person work has increased. Among workers with jobs that can be done remotely, 75% say their employer now requires them to spend a set number of days in the office. This is up from 63% in early 2023.

Hybrid Work Preferences

Despite the rise in return-to-office mandates, most hybrid workers favor a mix of in-office and remote work. Among hybrid workers:

72% prefer a hybrid schedule.

Only 24% say they'd opt to work from home full-time.

For those who rarely or never work remotely, 63% would choose to work from home part-time if given the option, while 19% would prefer to do so full-time.

Expert Insight

Alex Paterson, CEO of WhatJobs.com, said:

“The shift back to office work is creating a clear divide between employers and employees. Flexibility has become a non-negotiable factor for many job seekers, and businesses that fail to adapt risk losing top talent. “At WhatJobs, we’ve seen a growing demand for remote and hybrid roles, highlighting a fundamental change in workplace expectations.”

Key Takeaways for Employers

The shift back to office work is meeting resistance from many employees. Younger workers, women, and those working entirely remotely are most likely to push back. Employers seeking to retain talent may need to consider offering hybrid schedules or increased flexibility.

Understanding workers’ preferences could be key to maintaining morale and reducing turnover.