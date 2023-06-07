Salesforce has promised to give money to local charities in return for employees coming into the office.

In a bid to incentivize employees, the company has launched a charitable initiative called “Connect for Good.”

According to a report by Fortune, for every day an employee shows up to work between June 12 and June 23, Salesforce will donate $10 to a local charity.

The company aims to raise a substantial amount, between $1 million and $2.5 million, through this initiative.

The news of the fundraising campaign was shared in Salesforce’s #all-salesforce Slack channel and was subsequently reported by Fortune.

Employees have the opportunity to participate in the decision-making process by voting for the local charities they would like the donations to go to.

This move by Salesforce comes as the company has been struggling to maintain its desired level of productivity during the pandemic.

The CEO, Marc Benioff, expressed concerns about the lower productivity of new hires brought on board in 2021 and 2022 in a previous internal Slack message, as reported by CNBC in December.

With a global workforce of over 79,000 employees, Salesforce is a cloud software giant that has faced significant challenges in the past 18 months.

The company witnessed the departure of top executives and faced pressure from activist investors. However, it recently announced improved financial results and is steadily progressing toward its 30% margin target.

A Salesforce spokesperson told Insider: “Giving back is deeply embedded in everything we do, and we’re proud to introduce Connect for Good to encourage employees to help raise $1 million for local nonprofits.”

