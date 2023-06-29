Renowned restaurant chain San Carlo has announced record sales as it returns to profitability for the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Manchester-based company has revealed its best-ever sales for the 12-month period ending on September 24, 2022, with a turnover of £68.9 million, a notable surge from the previous year’s £29.1 million.

San Carlo achieved a pre-tax profit of £3.5 million during the period, a remarkable turnaround from the £956,590 loss incurred the previous year.

This marks the first time the company has recorded a pre-tax profit since the 12-month period concluding in September 2019, when it posted £1.8 million in earnings.

Moreover, San Carlo’s dedication to growth is evident in its substantial increase in employment opportunities.

The average number of people employed by the company surged from 806 to 1,075 throughout the year.

Comparatively, in the year before the pandemic, the company maintained an average workforce of 1,025 individuals.

San Carlo operates a network of esteemed restaurants across prominent locations in the UK, including Manchester, Liverpool, Cheshire, London, Birmingham, Bristol, Leeds, and Leicester.

With its exceptional financial performance, positive trajectory, and contribution to job creation, San Carlo’s success story sets an inspiring example in the industry.

