People give a lot of thought to trying to get inside the heads of successful CEOs.

It turns out that most CEOs have a lot of odd habits, which may be the reason for their out-of-the-box thinking.

Weird CEO quirks can be virtually anything: creating the perfect food, building a gold room, you name it, and there’s a CEO who does it.

Covering a whole room in 24-carat gold

Yoshiro Nakamatsu, a successful investor, has built this very room.

He called it a ‘calm room,’ covered entirely in 24-carat gold, which he feels stops radio waves from coming in and meddling with his thoughts.

It was built without nails because he thinks that nails reflect thinking.

Yoshiro Nakamatsu’s net worth is $50 million, so this must be doing something right, despite clearly being somewhat eccentric!

Breaking out the day into five-minute increments

The CEO of SpaceX, Tesla, and Neuralink does this…. yes, Elon Musk.

Have you ever wondered how Musk manages to run many companies and shoot cars into space while procrastinating about how the universe is a hologram?

Well, by scheduling out his day very precisely.

Normally, he would spend a few days at Space X and a couple of days at Tesla, but the primary way he can get a lot done is by scheduling his day into five-minute increments.

Musk allegedly ignores the majority of his phone calls.

He’s now trying to spend $44 billion on Twitter, so maybe those windows will be reduced even further.

“I was eating five cans of sardines a day”

Food seems to be the one thing multiple CEOs believe they can control outside of their business.

Marissa Mayer saves spreadsheets on cupcakes, Steve Jobs only ate fruit, and venture capitalist Chris Cooper begins with five cans of sardines every morning!

He said to CNBC: “Sardines are the No. 1 superfood for guys. They’re a powerhouse of nutrition, so I’m kind of an evangelist for sardines amongst everyone I meet.”

The head nutritionist for Red Bull claims Cooper had the best omega-3 profile of anyone he’d ever seen.

Walking around barefoot all day

CEO and founder of Ranker, Clark Benson, is guilty of doing this.

When you’re thinking of ways to take your company to the top, you don’t have time to worry about obstructions like socks or shoes.

When Benson works, he’s inclined to take off his sneakers, wander the office, and direct intense strategy conversations in bare feet.

Performing Magic

Did you know the CEO of Box, Aaron Levie, is a magician?

Before he became the founder of Box, Levie was thinking about a different type of box – the one you put a human inside and saw it in half.

It’s not known if his obsession with magic contributed to his success.

Levie told Inc: “I was a professional magician in middle school and high school, the same time I was doing a lot of computer stuff. “I could make people disappear in boxes. I could have an audience member select a card and then find it inside an orange.” “When you think about it, that’s like cloud storage.”

Image credit: Ruth Hartnup Flickr

