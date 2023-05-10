Apple has opened its second store, Apple Saket, in the capital city of New Delhi.

Customers can shop for Apple products and services and receive support from team members.

They can also participate in free daily in-store sessions called Today at Apple to learn new skills and discover new ways to use their products.

Apple Creatives lead those, and the sessions range from basics and how-to lessons to using professional-grade programs.

Deirdre O’Brien, Apple’s senior vice president of Retail, said: “We’re thrilled to bring the best of Apple to our customers in Delhi with the opening of our second store in India, Apple Saket.

“Our incredible team members look forward to connecting with the local community and helping them find new ways to pursue their passions and unleash their creativity through our amazing products and services.”

The store has a distinctive curving facade with white wood tables showing Apple’s products and accessories, as well as an Indian-made feature wall.

Customers can use the Apple Pickup station to order online and pick up their gadgets in-store.

Like other Apple facilities, Apple Saket is powered by 100 percent renewable energy and is carbon neutral.

The store employs more than 70 retail employees from 18 different Indian states.

Customers can book a reservation at Apple Saket’s Genius Bar for hands-on technical and hardware support from an Expert.

Appointments at the Genius Bar can help with everything from setting up a device to retrieving an Apple ID, choosing an AppleCare plan, and modifying subscriptions.

The store was opened on Thursday, April 20.

