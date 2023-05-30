Despite a wave of promotions earlier this year, senior-level departures continue to occur at Wipro.

Mohd Haque, the Senior Vice President and Head of Healthcare and Medical Devices for the Americas, as well as Ashish Saxena, the Senior Vice President and Head of the Manufacturing and Hi-Tech Business Unit, have resigned from the company.

Haque, a seasoned veteran with two decades of experience at Wipro, was responsible for overseeing a team of 21,000 employees and managing various aspects such as profit and loss, sales, strategy, delivery, consulting, and account management.

He also spearheaded Wipro Americas’ inclusion and diversity council. Saxena, who led a billion-dollar business unit, was in charge of developing the strategic roadmap for his segment and driving revenue growth, profit margin, and customer satisfaction. Saxena’s departure comes after almost six years with Wipro.

Gurvinder Sahni, previously the Vice President and Strategic Advisor, left Wipro in April and quickly joined Persistent Systems as their Chief Marketing Officer (CMO).

When approached for comment, Wipro confirmed that Mohd Haque would be leaving the company in June, while Ashish Saxena and Gurvinder Sahni departed Wipro to pursue other opportunities. Wipro expressed gratitude for their leadership and contributions.

The significant number of departures at the Vice President and Senior Vice President levels resulted in the promotion of other employees to these positions.

In January, Wipro announced the promotion of a record-breaking 70 senior executives to these ranks.

Other notable recent departures include Rajan Kohli, who served as President of Wipro’s Integrated Digital, Engineering, and Application Services business line. Kohli had been with Wipro for nearly three decades before joining CitiusTech as CEO in April.

Angan Guha, who oversaw a diverse portfolio encompassing financial services, manufacturing, energy and utilities, hi-tech, and Canadian operations, left Wipro in late 2022.

Guha is now the CEO and Managing Director of Pune-based Birlasoft. In addition, Sanjeev Singh, the former Chief Operating Officer at Wipro, resigned in January and assumed the role of CEO and Managing Director at CMS IT Services.

