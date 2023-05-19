According to industry sources, Chinese online fast fashion brand Shein is making a comeback in India through a partnership with leading retailer Reliance Retail.

Shein was among the apps the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology banned in June 2020 due to escalating tensions with China along the Himalayan borders.

Now, Shein has teamed up with Reliance Retail to capitalize on one of the world’s fastest-growing fashion markets.

Read More: Meta’s India director resigns as company continues organizational changes

The details of the partnership and its operational aspects were not disclosed, as Reliance Retail did not respond to inquiries.

Shein, which has faced scrutiny in certain markets like the US over sourcing practices, will leverage the opportunities presented in India.

It will utilize the country as a sourcing hub for its global operations, including the Middle East and other markets.

Read More: New India Assurance loses tag of Air India’s ‘lead insurer’ to Tata AIG

In return, Reliance Retail, with its extensive fashion brand portfolio, stands to benefit from the collaboration.

The agreement grants Shein access to Reliance Retail’s sourcing capabilities, warehousing, logistics infrastructure, and its vast portfolio of online and offline stores.

Established in 2008, Shein is renowned for its affordable pricing and is particularly popular among millennials for its trendy women’s wear and other apparel.

Need Career Advice? Get employment skills advice at all levels of your career

Despite the government ban, Shein products were still available through e-commerce platforms such as Amazon, and the matter was also brought before the Delhi High Court.

With this strategic partnership, Shein aims to regain its foothold in the Indian market, while Reliance Retail gains a valuable partner to strengthen its fashion offerings.

Follow us on YouTube, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook