Sify Technologies is expanding its data centre services capacity in response to India’s growing data demands.

The company operates 11 data centres across major cities, with a current capacity of around 100 MW.

However, they plan to add approximately 350 MW of capacity over the next few years.

This expansion is supported by a committed capital expenditure of ₹3,000 crore ($ 365.45 million), with ₹1,322 crore ($ 161.04 million) allocated for FY 2023.

MP Vijay Kumar, Executive Director and Group CFO, Sify, said: “We have committed plans on the ground for around 200 MW of design capacity, about 50 MW of which will become operational this financial year and the balance in following periods.”

Sify aims to enhance its network infrastructure to cater to the data traffic needs of tier 2/3 cities by scaling up its Points of Presence (PoPs).

These mini data centres will increase their capacity from 2-3 MW to handle up to 5 MW.

In the fiscal year ending March 2023, Sify reported consolidated revenue of ₹3,340 crore ($ 406.86 million) and profits of ₹67 crore ($ 8.16 million).

Notably, several prominent companies migrated their on-premise data centres to Sify’s cloud platforms during this period.

Sify also secured contracts for network integration services from notable clients.

The demand for data centre capacity from hyperscalers will continue growing for at least the next decade.

The digitization initiatives in sectors such as government, BFSI, and retail contribute to the increased demand for digital infrastructure services provided by companies like Sify.

Sify’s expansion plans align with sustainability objectives, with efforts to implement renewable energy strategies in their Mumbai data centres and extend this approach to other facilities.

