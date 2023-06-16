Sodexo, which operates in the food and facilities management and employee benefits sectors, has opted to separate its employee benefits company into its own brand, Pluxee.

The CEO of Sodexo, Sophie Bellon, who is a member of the company’s family, announced the decision to carve out the employee benefits business, and the new brand was unveiled on Thursday.

This move carries significant implications for India, which is experiencing rapid market growth driven by digital adoption.

Read More: Hiring in Indian IT sector remains strong despite layoffs

Sodexo already serves over 11,000 corporate clients, has 3.5 million users, and collaborates with more than 100,000 food retailers.

Anish Sarkar, the CEO of Sodexo India’s Benefits and Rewards Services, emphasized the significance of this development for India, where the business has grown by 50 percent compared to pre-pandemic levels.

The company is actively seeking acquisitions in core areas and related sectors such as payments. Sodexo has applied to become a payment aggregator and has received in-principle approval.

Read More: India’s retail inflation fell to over two-year low in May

“The Covid-19 pandemic accelerated our digital transformation and contributed to faster growth. Another notable trend was expanding employee benefits beyond food,” explained Sarkar.

This shift has enabled Sodexo to position its card as a versatile instrument offering multiple benefits.

The company is registered with the Reserve Bank of India as a prepaid issuer, allowing the card to be used for online transactions, fuel purchases, medical expenses, and more.

Need Career Advice? Get employment skills advice at all levels of your career

During the pandemic, employers even facilitated the use of the card for purchasing work-from-home gadgets, showcasing the adaptability and value of Sodexo’s employee benefits program.

Follow us on YouTube, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook