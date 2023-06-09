A conference held in Newport organized by the Western Gateway Partnership highlights the potential for South Wales and Western England to become global leaders in net zero technology.

The focus is on investment in hydrogen infrastructure and innovation, with the potential to generate and protect 100,000 jobs.

The conference discusses various opportunities, including the decarbonization of the aviation sector through the development of hydrogen-powered aircraft and the establishment of a hydrogen infrastructure and storage network to help industries reduce emissions, including Tata’s steelmaking plant in Port Talbot.

The Western Gateway Partnership comprises city regions, local authorities, businesses, and universities on both sides of the border, covering a population of 4.4 million.

While it does not have statutory power status, its report on the hydrogen delivery pathway up to 2050 identifies potential opportunities, including decisions from the UK Government in 2021 and 2026 that could transition the country’s gas network entirely to hydrogen.

According to the report, investing in hydrogen infrastructure on both sides of the border, coupled with large-scale industry adoption, could create up to 40,000 new jobs directly and indirectly, while also safeguarding an additional 60,000 existing jobs.

This transition is estimated to save between 16,000 and 21,000 kilotonnes of greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.

The report recognizes the area’s reputation as a hub for aviation engineering, being home to 14 of the world’s 15 largest aerospace manufacturers, including Airbus, which is already at the forefront of hydrogen aircraft design.

It also identifies the potential for the Welsh Government’s Global Centre of Rail Excellence scheme, located north of Port Talbot, to serve as a testing and development site for hydrogen-powered trains.

The project is currently assessing interest from private sector investors.

In terms of required capital investment, the report suggests between £8 billion and £62 billion is needed, depending on the scale of adoption, to meet the existing demand for low-carbon hydrogen by large industries.

While hydrogen alone may not be the complete solution to achieving net zero, the Western Gateway Partnership emphasizes the need for it to be a part of the solution.

Moving forward, the partnership plans to collaborate with stakeholders and work towards a delivery plan, aiming to present a unified voice to the UK and Welsh governments in order to establish the necessary policy framework and financial instruments to attract investment.

Katherine Bennett, chair of the Western Gateway, said: “Our area has huge potential to deliver opportunities for the rest of the UK. Using our combined strengths and skills, our leaders and businesses are ready to provide huge economic opportunity for both countries finding world-saving solutions for some of the toughest decarbonisation problems as the UK’s green energy powerhouse.

Our delivery pathway is just the beginning and I look forward to working across business and the public sector to bring these opportunities to life.”

Chris Skidmore MP, chair of the UK Net Zero Review, who will speak at today’s conference, said: “Last year the UK Government confirmed that Hydrogen is a key part of its plans to reach Net Zero, with aims to increase production to 10GW by 2030 and the announcement of a new national hydrogen champion. The Western Gateway has nationally significant strengths in hydrogen, from the South Wales Industrial Cluster to the hydrogen hub in Swindon, and I’m delighted to support their work to power the UK’s Net Zero economy.”

The conference, held in collaboration with Hydrogen South West, the South Wales Industrial Cluster, and the GW4 Alliance, also explores renewable energy projects in the Severn Estuary, including the potential for a Severn Barrage that could generate up to 10 percent of the UK’s electricity needs.

Attendees include representatives from government, industry, and academia, who will address the conference and discuss strategies for realizing the region’s potential in the hydrogen sector.

