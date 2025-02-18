Southwest Airlines Announces Major Layoffs Due To Financial Struggles

Southwest Airlines is to lay off 15% of its corporate workforce, affecting around 1,750 employees.

The decision comes as the airline grapples with financial pressures and operational inefficiencies.

Layoff Details and Employee Support

Affected Employees : Approximately 1,750 corporate employees will lose their jobs.

: Approximately 1,750 corporate employees will lose their jobs. Support Measures: Those laid off will continue to receive salary and benefits through April. Additionally, they will be offered severance pay and assistance in finding new job opportunities.

Southwest Airlines CEO Robert Jordan expressed regret over the layoffs, calling them an “extremely difficult decision.”

He said the company had the best intentions, the growth of leadership and noncontract functions had outpaced the airline’s operational growth over the years.

Ready to find your next job? Start searching now JOBS BY

Reasons for the Layoffs

Jordan explained that the restructuring was necessary to make the company more agile and efficient. The primary reasons for the layoffs include:

Cost Minimization : Southwest is looking to reduce its costs.

: Southwest is looking to reduce its costs. Increased Efficiency: The airline aims to streamline its operations to better serve frontline employees and customers.

Jordan emphasized that this move is part of a broader strategy to lean out the company and make quicker, more effective decisions.

Financial and Legal Challenges

In addition to the layoffs, Southwest has faced significant challenges in recent months:

Financial Performance : The airline posted lower-than-expected earnings for Q3 2024. Jordan acknowledged that the company’s financial performance was not up to expectations.

: The airline posted lower-than-expected earnings for Q3 2024. Jordan acknowledged that the company’s financial performance was not up to expectations. Legal Troubles: The US Department of Transportation sued Southwest over chronic flight delays between April and July 2022. Investigations revealed that one of Southwest’s flights between Chicago Midway and Oakland was late up to 76% of the time. The lawsuit accuses the airline of failing to adjust its schedule and misleading customers about realistic departure times.

The airline expressed disappointment over the lawsuit, pointing out that the delays in question happened over two years ago.

However, the Department of Transportation maintains airlines must provide accurate flight schedules to protect travelers.

Restructuring Efforts and Future Plans

Southwest announced in October that it would restructure its board as part of a settlement with Elliott, an investment management firm.

The firm had previously pressured Jordan to resign, but he insisted that his leadership team had a plan to improve the airline’s financial standing.

The company has been introducing new initiatives to boost revenue, including a plan to introduce assigned seating. These changes are part of an effort to adapt to the current market and improve performance moving forward.

Hiring? Post jobs for free with WhatJobs

Moving Forward: A Leaner, More Efficient Southwest

Southwest Airlines’ leadership is committed to building a leaner and more focused organization. Jordan emphasized that the layoffs were essential for the company’s future success.

He stated by restructuring, Southwest would be able to make faster decisions and focus on what truly matters for both employees and customers.

The airline aims to recover from its recent setbacks by becoming more agile and efficient, with a sharp focus on customer satisfaction.

Need Career Advice? Get employment skills advice at all levels of your career

What’s Next for Southwest?

Southwest’s efforts to restructure and streamline its operations will likely continue in the coming months. With challenges both financial and legal to address, the airline’s path forward will depend on how effectively it can implement these changes while maintaining its commitment to serving customers.

The layoffs, while difficult, are just one part of a broader strategy to turn things around.