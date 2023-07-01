The union for Southwest Airlines pilots has requested release from federal mediation for a new labor contract, setting the stage for a potential strike.

The airline and the Southwest Airlines Pilots Association (SWAPA) have been in tense contract negotiations for over three years, with no resolution reached.

Last month, the airline’s pilots voted to authorize the union to call for a possible strike, prompted by a holiday disruption at the end of the previous year.

Jody R. Reven, Chairman of SWAPA’s negotiating committee, informed the National Mediation Board that the union and Southwest have been unable to resolve numerous significant issues.

Reven said further mediation will unlikely yield additional agreements between the two parties.

The union alleges that Southwest has been uncooperative in addressing important matters such as improved compensation, work rules, quality-of-life enhancements, and fatigue mitigation.

The union conveyed its concerns to the National Mediation Board, claiming that the airline has not engaged in substantive discussions or presented viable proposals.

Southwest’s Vice President of Labor Relations, Adam Carlisle, said: “We’ve continued meeting regularly with SWAPA and, in fact, made an industry-leading compensation proposal and scheduling adjustments to address workplace quality-of-life issues for our Pilots.

“We feel confident that mediation will continue driving us even closer to a final agreement that will benefit both our Pilots and Southwest Airlines.”

While pilot strikes are rare in the US due to labor laws, SWAPA’s request for release from mediation does not indicate an imminent strike.

The National Mediation Board allows for cooling-off periods in the event of an impasse, providing 30 days each for potential agreement discussions.

