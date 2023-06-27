The union for Starbucks workers announced 21 store closures over the weekend due to the Pride Month strike.

Among the affected locations were the company’s flagship Reserve Roastery in Seattle and a store in the Cypress Park neighborhood of Los Angeles.

Starbucks Workers United said the strike, which began during the weekend, is set to continue throughout the week.

It is expected to disrupt operations at over 150 stores.

The Seattle roastery remained closed for the entire day on Friday, June 23, and opened for only five hours on Sunday instead of its usual 15, according to the union.

On Sunday, June 25, the Cypress Park Starbucks in Los Angeles was closed while workers picketed outside, waving rainbow-striped fans in the afternoon heat.

However, it reopened on Monday.

Starbucks has indicated the impact on its operations has been relatively limited.

The company reported on Monday, June 26, 120 stores participated in the strike, with 13 fully closed.

In some cases, drive-through services remained open while cafes were closed.

The strike is in response to reports suggesting certain Starbucks stores banned LGBTQ+ Pride displays this year.

It followed a backlash against companies like Target, where customers tipped over Pride displays and confronted employees.

The union also alleges Starbucks management warned workers unionization could jeopardize their health benefits, including gender-affirming care for transgender employees.

But Starbucks maintains there have been no changes in its corporate policies regarding Pride displays or employee benefits.

In a letter to employees posted on Starbucks’ website, CEO Laxman Narasimhan said its commitment to supporting the LGBTQIA2+ community, noting a Pride flag was flying over the Seattle headquarters, as it has during previous Pride months.

National Labor Relations Board report shows since late 2021, at least 319 Starbucks US stores have voted to unionize, while 76 stores have voted against it.

Workers advocate for guaranteed minimum hours, gender-neutral store bathrooms, safety improvements, and other demands.

Starbucks has opposed unionization, leading to ongoing contention.

Earlier this month, the company agreed to settle an NLRB complaint alleged improper blocking of unionized employees from working shifts at University of Washington football games.

As part of the settlement, Starbucks will provide back pay to 10 workers and affirm it won’t interfere with employees’ right to organize.

