Tata Group is reportedly in the advanced stages of acquiring the Karnataka manufacturing plant of Wistron, a Taiwan-based contract manufacturer of Apple products.

This takeover, facilitated by Tata Electronics, a subsidiary of Tata Sons, will position Tata Group as the first Indian iPhone manufacturer.

Sources said an official announcement would depend on Apple’s decision, as the company maintains strict control over its ecosystem.

If the deal goes through, not only iPhones but also other new Apple products could be assembled at the Karnataka plant.

This move is expected to support Apple’s strategy of diversifying its production capabilities beyond China.

The tech giant could capitalize on the growing smartphone market in India, the world’s second-largest smartphone market.

Minister of State for Electronics and IT, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, said: “Bringing national champions into Global Electronics Value chains is a key policy objective of Hon’ble PM @narendramodi ji’s visionary PLI scheme.”

India’s thriving market has become increasingly attractive to Apple.

In May, Apple CEO Tim Cook noted India’s significance as an “incredibly exciting market” and a major focus for the company.

Cook said Apple’s business in India had set a quarterly record with strong double-digit year-over-year growth.

Furthermore, the firm expanded its retail presence in the country by opening two stores in Mumbai and Delhi in April, signaling its commitment to the Indian market.

This acquisition follows a trend of large suppliers expanding their operations in India, driven by New Delhi’s policy initiatives in the electronics sector.

