Tata Technologies has proposed a ₹2000 crore investment to establish three common engineering facility centres (CBFCs) in Karnataka.

Company representatives presented a formal proposal outlining their plans in a meeting with Industries Minister MB Patil.

The minister said these CBFCs would assist MSME units.

The proposal suggests implementing the centres through a public-private partnership (PPP) model.

Tata will hold a 70 percent stake, and the state government will own the remaining portion.

This project marks a significant milestone in the state.

Each centre is expected to cost approximately Rs 630 crore.

The CEF centres will focus on Advanced Manufacturing 4.0, Electric Vehicle Testing, and Aerospace & Defence.

It would substantially benefit emerging MSMEs and startups operating in these sectors.

Patil said this endeavor aligns with the government’s objective of strengthening the MSME sector.

The government will soon decide on land allocation, as each CEF centre will require approximately five acres of land.

Principal Secretary (Industries) S Selva Kumar, and Industries Commissioner, Gunjan Krishna attended the minister’s meeting with Tata Technologies’ President of Global HR, Pawan Bhageria, and his colleagues.

