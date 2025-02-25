10 Commercials That Cost Millions

Big companies pump money into advertising, spending millions on lavish commercials often featuring superstars.

Here are ten of the most expensive commercials ever produced, showcasing the lengths to which brands will go to capture our attention.

Chanel No. 5 – “The Film” ($33 million)

Directed by Baz Luhrmann and starring Nicole Kidman, this 2004 Chanel commercial is more of a short film than an ad.

At two minutes and two second, the glitzy commercial is very long for an advert, and the Hollywood-level production, means holds the record for the most expensive commercial ever made.

Bud Light – Super Bowl Ad (2019) ($15 million)

Super Bowl commercials are notoriously pricey, and Bud Light’s 2019 medieval-themed ad, featuring a crossover with HBO’s legendary show “Game of Thrones,” took it to another level with a budget of $15 million.

Michael Jackson’s Pepsi Commercial (1983) ($12 million)

$12 million in 1983 was equivalent to around $37 million in today’s money. When you’ve got the King of Pop Michael Jackson on board to promote your product, things aren’t going to be cheap.

The King of Pop’s collaboration with Pepsi remains iconic. The production involved complex pyrotechnics and multiple takes.

It got even more expensive for Pepsi when an accident led to Jackson’s hair catching fire and a lawsuit.

Guinness – “Surfer” (1999) ($9 million)

Known for its stunning visuals and memorable soundtrack, Guinness’s “Surfer” commercial directed by Jonathan Glazer cost around $9 million.

Despite being 25 years old, the commercial is still celebrated for its artistic impact.

Honda – “The Cog” (2003) ($6.2 million)

This intricate commercial featured an elaborate Rube Goldberg machine made entirely of Honda car parts. The meticulous planning and execution drove the cost up to $6.2 million.

Aviva – “Name Change” (2008) ($13.4 million)

Aviva brought in the likes of Bruce Willis to press home that it was changing its name. The UK insurance company’s ad focused on the company’s rebranding with the gravitas of a number of big name actors.

The star-studded cast and high production values brought the cost to $13.4 million.

BMW – “The Hire” series (2001-2002) ($25 million)

Featuring actor Clive Owen and directed by various high-profile filmmakers, BMW’s “The Hire” series of short films collectively cost around $25 million, blending cinematic storytelling with car advertising.

Schweppes – “Burst” (2009) ($6 million)

Nicole Kidman is clearly the choice of the ambitious commercial maker.

The Australian A-lister also started in this $6 million commercial, directed by acclaimed filmmaker Kathryn Bigelow.

This Schweppes commercial combined stunning visuals and high production values.

Chrysler – “Imported from Detroit” (2011) ($12 million)

Airing during the Super Bowl, this two-minute ad featuring Eminem celebrated Detroit’s resilience.

The powerful message and celebrity endorsement cost Chrysler $12 million.

Toyota – “Super Bowl Ad (2019)” ($5 million)

Toyota’s 2019 Super Bowl ad, featuring robots and advanced special effects, was designed to showcase the future of mobility.

The high-tech production pushed the budget to $5 million.

