The Typo That Led To Dirty Phone Calls And a Legal Battle

Everyone makes the odd typo, and most of the time they spot it and think no more of it.

Proof-reading is a vital skill to avoid companies facing extreme embarrassment.

You rarely see errant apostrophes or grammar errors in the promotional material of the world’s biggest companies.

But in the worst cases, a mistake can lead to hefty legal bills.

One particularly damaging example of this happened in 1988.

The company was Banner Travel Service, a travel agency based in California. It had taken out an advertisement in the local Yellow Pages.

The aim was to attract people to enjoy “exotic travel.” Unfortunately, the word that appeared in the advert was “erotic”.

This instantly changed the professional message of the travel agent promoting exciting holidays to a seedy adult services company. The typo happened before the digital revolution, where people still relied on printed products, where mistakes cannot be easily corrected.

The Fallout

The mistake let to the travel agency being inundated with inappropriate phone calls and inquiries, none of which were from potential clients.

The mistake caused:

Reputational Damage: Local customers began associating the agency with adult services rather than its legitimate travel offerings.

Lost Business: The confusion alienated genuine customers who might have been interested in the agency's services. It is thought the company lost 80 percent of its business.

A Legal Battle: The agency sued the Yellow Pages publisher for the mistake, seeking damages for lost revenue and reputational harm. The result is not known.

Why It’s Memorable

This case remains a cautionary tale for businesses about the importance of proofreading advertisements, especially in an era where digital content can quickly amplify errors. It also showcases how traditional print media, which doesn’t allow for quick fixes, can lead to costly consequences.

Key Takeaway

Small mistakes in marketing materials can snowball into major problems. This story underscores the value of double-checking promotional content and highlights the importance of clear communication in building customer trust.