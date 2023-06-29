Three men have been charged with insider training over the formation of a social media company that went on to become Donald Trump’s “Truth”.

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has charged Bruce Garelick, a former board member of Digital World Acquisition Corporation (DWAC), a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC); Michael Shvartsman and his firm Rocket One Capital LLC; and Gerald Shvartsman.

The charges are related to trading ahead of DWAC’s October 2021 announcement it had agreed to acquire Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (TMTG).

The SEC alleges Garelick, after being appointed to DWAC’s board in September 2021, learned about and voted on confidential actions and updates regarding the negotiations between DWAC and TMTG.

Garelick, who also served as the chief strategy officer at Rocket One Capital, allegedly shared these updates with Michael Shvartsman, who then shared them with his brother, Gerald Shvartsman.

They allegedly bought DWAC securities on the open market based on this confidential information.

Michael Shvartsman made his trades through an account in the name of Rocket One Capital.

The defendants then allegedly sold their positions shortly after DWAC announced its merger agreement with TMTG, collectively making over $22.9 million in illicit profits.

The complaint also alleges Garelick, despite being a DWAC director with certain reporting obligations, failed to file SEC Forms 4 and 5 related to his transactions in DWAC securities.

Gurbir S. Grewal, Director of the SEC’s Division of Enforcement, said: “As a board member, Garelick not only had access to information about DWAC’s upcoming merger announcement, but also a duty to maintain the confidentiality of that information. Rather than adhere to his duty as an insider, we allege that Garelick, together with the Shvartsmans, monetized that information to generate over $20 million in illicit profits.

“This case demonstrates the Commission’s ongoing commitment to exposing insider trading wherever it occurs, including in SPAC mergers, and also highlights the importance of Section 16 filing requirements, as such filings inform the markets and Commission about trades by directors and other corporate insiders.”

The SEC’s complaint, filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York, charges the defendants with violating the antifraud provisions of federal securities laws.

It also charges Garelick with violating the reporting obligations of Section 16 of the Exchange Act.

The complaint seeks permanent injunctive relief, disgorgement of ill-gotten gains, prejudgment interest, and civil penalties against all defendants, as well as officer and director bars against Garelick and Michael Shvartsman.

In a parallel action, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York announced criminal charges against Garelick and the Shvartsmans.

The SEC’s investigation was conducted by several members of the Market Abuse Unit and the New York Regional Office, and the SEC acknowledged the assistance of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York, the FBI, and the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority.

Michael Shvartsman, 52, of Sunny Isles Beach, Florida; Gerald Shvartsman, 45, of Aventura, Florida; and Garelick, 53, of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, all face securities fraud charges that carry a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.

