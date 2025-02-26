Three Workplace Trends That Will Shape Careers in 2025

Adam Grant, Glassdoor’s Chief Worklife Expert, recently spoke to FORTUNE about key trends reshaping the modern workplace.

From career reinvention to Gen Z’s rising influence and a renewed focus on workplace community, these shifts are redefining how professionals approach their jobs. Here’s what to expect in 2025.

Career Pivots Will Become More Common

The idea of a career change has always been appealing, but post-Great Resignation, more workers are actively taking control of their professional paths.

Increased remote work opportunities mean job seekers aren’t limited by geography.

Platforms like Glassdoor give employees deeper insight into company culture before applying.

give employees deeper insight into company culture before applying. Workers are prioritizing well-being, looking to escape toxic environments and bad management.

According to Grant:

“2025 may well be the year where many people say, ‘I’ve had enough. I’m taking my career into my own hands.’”

This trend is an extension of career mobility’s long-term growth, but the acceleration is clear—employees are no longer willing to tolerate dissatisfaction in their jobs.

Gen Z Will Push for a Greater Voice in Workplace Decisions

Younger workers are challenging traditional workplace hierarchies.

Gen Z employees increasingly expect to be involved in decision-making, leading to tensions with executives.

Many leaders push back, questioning why junior employees should have a say in corporate strategy.

Successful managers will need to balance employee input while maintaining leadership authority.

Clear communication about decision-making processes will be key to avoiding frustration.

Grant notes companies navigating this shift effectively will need to ensure that employees feel heard—even when their ideas aren’t adopted.

Managing these expectations will be critical for leaders moving forward.

Workplace Community Will Be a Top Priority

With loneliness on the rise, job seekers are putting more value on workplace relationships.

Traditional social institutions—such as neighborhood communities and social clubs—are declining.

As a result, work is becoming a primary space for connection and belonging.

Companies will highlight their workplace culture to attract and retain talent.

Organizations struggling to bring employees back to the office may find that fostering a sense of belonging is one of the most effective strategies.

Grant predicts more employers will frame their workplaces as communities, emphasizing friendship and team connection as key benefits.

The Workplace of the Future

These trends point to a fundamental shift in how people approach work. Employees are seeking fulfillment, respect, and a sense of connection in ways that weren’t as prominent in the past.

As 2025 unfolds, companies that adapt to these changing expectations will be the ones that thrive.

