TikTok Resumes Service in the US After Trump Postpones Ban

TikTok is once again available for download in the US, following a delay in enforcing a ban by President Donald Trump.

The move comes after Trump signed an executive order that granted the app a 75-day extension to meet legal requirements, including a potential sale to a neutral party.

TikTok’s Temporary Return to App Stores

TikTok, which boasts over 170 million users in the United States, was briefly unavailable in the country last month as the deadline for the ban approached.

The app went dark in the US, creating uncertainty for millions of American users.

However, after a last-minute decision, Trump postponed the ban enforcement until April 5, 2025. This shift allows TikTok to continue operating as the company navigates the legal challenges ahead.

What Led to TikTok’s Return?

Postponed Ban: The executive order granted by Trump gave TikTok a 75-day grace period to resolve the issue of its potential sale.

Assurances from Apple and Google: According to reports by Bloomberg, TikTok's return to app stores was enabled after Apple and Google received guarantees from the Trump administration that they wouldn't be held liable for allowing the app's download. The ban wouldn't be enforced until after the extension deadline.

Bipartisan Support for the Ban: The law mandating the potential sale of TikTok was passed with bipartisan support in Congress. Former President Joe Biden signed the law, citing national security concerns about the app being used by China for surveillance and political manipulation. Both TikTok and China have denied these accusations.

The Path Ahead: Will TikTok Be Sold?

As the ban looms, questions remain about TikTok’s future in the US.

The law requires TikTok’s Chinese owner, ByteDance, to sell the US version of the platform to a neutral party to avoid an outright ban. The Biden administration warned that without a sale, national security risks could arise.

Trump, who had previously supported banning the app, has signaled a willingness to find a compromise.

In recent discussions, he has suggested that TikTok could remain operational in the US if a deal allows for joint ownership or some form of shared control.

Potential Buyers for TikTok

Several prominent figures have been linked to a potential purchase of TikTok’s US operations, with discussions about a sale becoming a focal point in the ongoing controversy:

Oracle and Larry Ellison: Trump has floated the idea of selling the app to Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison, a major supporter of his administration.

Elon Musk: The tech billionaire and CEO of Tesla has also been suggested as a possible buyer for TikTok, with his leadership of the Department of Government Efficiency adding fuel to the speculation. He has denied interest.

Frank McCourt and Kevin O'Leary: Billionaire businessman Frank McCourt and Canadian entrepreneur Kevin O'Leary, known for his role on the show Shark Tank, have both been mentioned in connection with a TikTok sale.

MrBeast (Jimmy Donaldson): The world's biggest YouTuber, MrBeast, is also reportedly interested in acquiring TikTok after several investors approached him following his public comments on social media.

A Changing View on TikTok

Trump’s stance on TikTok has evolved over time. While he initially sought to ban the app, he later expressed a “warm spot” for TikTok, particularly noting the success of his campaign videos on the platform.

His executive order reflects this shift, as he seeks to balance security concerns with the app’s popularity in the US.

What Happens Next?

As the clock ticks down to April 5, 2025, the debate over TikTok’s fate in the US is far from over.

A sale or compromise deal remains the most likely outcome, with various potential buyers circling. However, the question of whether the app can remain operational in its current form or if it will undergo significant changes remains uncertain.

Key Takeaways

TikTok is back on US app stores after Trump’s decision to extend the ban deadline.

Apple and Google received assurances that they won’t face legal consequences for allowing downloads.

The US government continues to push for a sale of TikTok’s operations to a neutral party.

Prominent figures, including Oracle’s Larry Ellison, Elon Musk, and YouTube star MrBeast, are among the potential buyers.

With new developments expected in the coming weeks, TikTok’s future in the US remains a high-stakes issue, both for the app’s users and for the larger tech landscape.