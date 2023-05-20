Paul Forman has been appointed as the chair designate of Topps Tiles, set to succeed current chairman Darren Shapland as he approaches the end of his tenure.

Forman, an experienced manufacturing professional, will join the board on July 1st and assume Shapland’s responsibilities at the beginning of the retailer’s new financial year on October 1st.

Shapland is expected to step down from his position later this year, reaching the maximum term of nine years set by the UK Corporate Governance Code.

Read More: Tesco screens candidates for chairman John Allan’s successor

Earlier this year, Shapland successfully withstood a shareholder vote initiated by investor MS Galleon, which demanded his removal as a “necessary step” for the company’s growth prospects.

Forman, the chosen successor, has previously served as CEO in multiple FTSE 250 companies, including Coats Group and Essentra, both in the manufacturing sector.

He also holds the position of senior independent director at Tate & Lyle.

Need Career Advice? Get employment skills advice at all levels of your career

The appointment of Forman signifies a forthcoming leadership transition at Topps Tiles, as Shapland concludes his tenure and Forman prepares to take on the role of chairman, leveraging his extensive experience in the manufacturing and business sectors.

Shapland told Retail Gazette: “I’m delighted that we have secured an individual of Paul’s calibre as chair designate,”

“His strong track record, both as a PLC executive and non-executive, will be of great benefit to Topps as the business builds on its market leadership position and continues to develop and expand in the years ahead.

“Paul will be a strong addition to the Topps team and I look forward to working with him on an orderly handover of responsibilities in the coming months.”

Follow us on YouTube, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook