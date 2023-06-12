The tourism industry is experiencing a resurgence in job opportunities following the challenges caused by the pandemic.

A significant recovery in the travel and tourism sector has led to a notable increase in net employment figures, signifying its emergence from the prolonged impact of the lockdowns.

Specialist staffing company Xpheno has compiled data showing a collective growth of approximately 11 percent in headcount among prominent airlines, hotels, and tours & travel management companies since January 2023.

The data reveals that hotels have added 3 percent to their net headcount, airlines 17 percent, and travel companies 10 percent during this period.

Xpheno reports that this group of companies has also addressed attrition rates ranging from 6 percent to 16 percent during the same period.

The total gross hiring in the year-to-date (January-May 2023) stands at over 26,000 across these industry leaders, with an average of 175 resources being onboarded every working day.

Comparatively, in the entirety of 2022, the figure exceeded 30,000.

Based on the current trajectory, the growth of this cohort is expected to double that of last year, with 90 percent of 2022’s net headcount growth already achieved within the first five months of 2023.

Xpheno co-founder Kamal Karanth said: “This sector is set to create net new jobs this year. The travel and tourism sector has clawed back to health after Covid hit in 2020 and early 2021. With the larger economic buoyancy in 2021, business travels resumed first before personal travels and tourism got their boost. The travel and tourism sector has been one of the steady contributors to active job openings over the last six quarters. According to the current trajectory, 2023’s travel and tourism talent growth is set to be twice that of 2022,”

ITC Hotels EVP (HR and L&D) Sanjay Bose said: “In the last one year, ITC Hotels has expanded its footprint across brands wherein about five properties with over 500 keys were added to the portfolio. This has created almost 1,000 job opportunities in the industry.” ITC recently launched its properties in Goa, Dharamshala, Udaipur, Ahmedabad and near Jim Corbett National Park.

Cleartrip HR head Ajay Sreedhara said: “We see a steep increase in hiring at Cleartrip. We have grown by about 120 percent in headcount since January 2022 and with a line of sight of another 20 percent increase in calendar 2023. While majorly investing in the tech and product space, we are also growing across categories, business development, and building capabilities.”

Regarding the demand for talent in specific locations, Mumbai currently exhibits the highest demand in the hotel sector, while Delhi has witnessed the greatest demand in the airlines and tours and travel management segment.

