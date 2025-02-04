Trump Says US Sovereign Wealth Fund Could Buy TikTok

President Donald Trump has set the stage for a ground-breaking move in US economic policy he says could eventually buy TikTok.

Trump said the new initiative is about saving for new generations, but also suggested it could take control of the social media platform, which currently faces a ban in the US.

Trump’s Bold Suggestion: TikTok in the Sovereign Wealth Fund

President Trump signed an executive order to kickstart the creation of a sovereign wealth fund for the United States.

The fund could become one of the largest in the world. It would manage surplus income from government assets, similar to other global funds like those in Saudi Arabia and Norway.

However, it was Trump’s comments about TikTok that caught the most attention.

The President suggested the wealth fund could be used to purchase TikTok.

The social media platform was almost banned in the US last year unless its ownership was sold to an American company. While the previous administration pressed for a sale, Trump has delayed any ban, citing the ongoing debate and protests from TikTok’s millions of US users.

He said:

“We might do something with TikTok, and perhaps not. “If we make the right deal, we’ll do it. Otherwise, we won’t… we might put that in the sovereign wealth fund.”

Could the US Government Really Buy TikTok?

The idea of the US government purchasing a tech giant like TikTok raises several questions, not least about the practicality and legality of such a move.

TikTok is one of the most popular social media platforms globally, with a massive user base in the US.

But its Chinese ownership has led to concerns over data privacy and national security.

This has spurred ongoing discussions about whether the app should be sold to an American company or face a complete ban.

Trump’s suggestion to include TikTok in the sovereign wealth fund follows discussions with major tech companies, including Microsoft, which has been in talks to acquire TikTok’s US operations.

While Trump has hinted at wanting a “bidding war” for the app, the idea of using taxpayer-funded resources to acquire a private company like TikTok is unusual.

It would mark a dramatic shift in how the government interacts with the private tech sector.

Who Else Might Be Interested in TikTok?

Although Trump has raised the possibility of using the sovereign wealth fund to purchase TikTok, other tech giants are also eyeing the app.

Microsoft has been in talks to buy TikTok’s US operations, but other influential figures, such as Larry Ellison and Elon Musk, have been named as potential buyers as well. Trump has even suggested that a bidding war might be beneficial, driving up the price for the Chinese company’s US assets.

With such high-profile players involved, the fate of TikTok remains uncertain. But one thing is clear: the decision could have a major impact on the US tech landscape, especially if the sovereign wealth fund becomes involved.

What Would the Fund Be Used For?

Trump’s plan for the sovereign wealth fund is not just about acquiring TikTok.

The broader goal is to create a vehicle for investing in national projects like infrastructure development, including upgrades to airports, roads, and medical research. The idea is to generate long-term wealth from government assets and, ideally, to fund initiatives that benefit the American public.

If the fund takes off, it could become a major player in global investments, similar to how sovereign wealth funds in countries like Saudi Arabia invest in international companies. But for now, TikTok is taking center stage in Trump’s plans.

The Road Ahead for the Sovereign Wealth Fund

The creation of a US sovereign wealth fund could be a game-changer for how the US manages its resources. But much remains to be seen about how it will operate, how it will be funded, and whether it will actually purchase TikTok.

As the TikTok saga continues, it’s clear that Trump sees the app as a significant piece in a larger economic strategy.

Whether the sovereign wealth fund becomes a key player in the deal remains uncertain, but it’s one more step in Trump’s unconventional approach to American business and technology policy.

Key Takeaways:

President Trump has floated the idea of using the new US sovereign wealth fund to purchase TikTok.

The move would give the US government a stake in one of the world’s largest social media platforms.

Microsoft and other tech giants are also in talks to acquire TikTok, but Trump has suggested a “bidding war.”

The sovereign wealth fund is part of a larger plan to invest in US infrastructure and other national projects.

The success of the fund and its involvement in TikTok will depend on funding sources and how it is managed in the coming year.