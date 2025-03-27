Trump Slaps 25% Tariffs on Car Imports in Bid to Boost US Manufacturing

President Donald Trump has introduced 25% import tariffs on cars and car parts entering the US.

The new policy takes effect April 2 for vehicles, with duties on parts following in May or later.

Trump said the measure would drive “tremendous growth” in the American auto industry and promised it would lead to job creation and increased investment.

But analysts warned the move could trigger production shutdowns, raise vehicle prices, and strain relationships with key trade partners.

A Disruption to Global Car Trade

In 2024, the U.S. imported around eight million vehicles, worth $240 billion — nearly half of all car sales in the country.

Top car exporters to the U.S. include:

Mexico (the largest supplier)

South Korea

Japan

Canada

Germany

Many American carmakers operate factories in Mexico and Canada under long-standing free trade deals. These supply chains now face disruption.

Parts imported from Canada and Mexico will be exempt from the new tariffs temporarily, while U.S. customs set up an assessment system. Trade between these countries and the U.S. is worth billions each day.

Immediate Market Reaction

The announcement hit car stocks:

General Motors fell by 3%

fell by 3% Stellantis, which owns Jeep and Chrysler, dropped 3.6%

Tesla CEO Elon Musk posted on X: “The tariff impact on Tesla is still significant.”

Shares in Toyota, Nissan, and Honda also dipped following the news.

Price Increases Likely

Tariffs are taxes on imported goods, paid by the importer.

These costs are often passed on to customers.

Analysts say:

Prices could rise $4,000 to $10,000 per vehicle depending on model and origin

A US International Trade Commission study predicted imports could fall by 75%

Average vehicle prices could rise by around 5%

Global Backlash Builds

The announcement has drawn criticism from trade partners.

Japan’s Prime Minister said “all options are on the table”

UK Chancellor Rachel Reeves warned the move was “bad for the UK, and bad for the US”

Canada’s Prime Minister Mark Carney called it a “direct attack”

The EU said it was reviewing the tariffs before responding

The US is the second largest car export market for the UK after the EU.

British brands like Jaguar Land Rover rely heavily on US sales.

Mixed Reaction from US Auto Industry

United Auto Workers leader Shawn Fain, who opposed Trump in the election, said the president was stepping up to end the free trade disaster that has devastated working class communities for decades.”

Matt Blunt, head of the American Automotive Policy Council, said manufacturers were “committed” to growing US production.

However, other industry voices warned that prices must not rise for American consumers.

Ford and General Motors have asked the White House to exempt the car industry from further duties, citing supply chain risks.

Tariffs Already Drawing Investment

On the eve of the announcement, Hyundai said it would invest $21 billion in the EU, including building a new steel plant in Louisiana. Trump praised the move as proof that “tariffs very strongly work.”

But the broader impact of the policy is still unfolding. With countries considering retaliatory measures, and U.S. businesses bracing for higher costs, the global car industry faces a period of uncertainty.

What’s Next for the Auto Industry?

Trump’s latest move is a bold attempt to reshape trade and revive U.S. manufacturing. While it may succeed in pushing some production back to America, the fallout could hit consumers, allies, and automakers alike.

The industry is now left weighing the cost of protectionism against the price of global cooperation.