Trump Suggests Chinese Tariff Cuts to Help Seal TikTok Deal

President Donald Trump has signaled a willingness to reduce tariffs on Chinese imports to help secure a deal for the sale of TikTok.

The popular short-video app, owned by China’s ByteDance, faces a looming 5 April deadline to be sold to a non-Chinese company or risk being banned in the United States.

Speaking to reporters, Trump said:

“Maybe I’ll give them a little reduction in tariffs or something to get it done,” suggesting the move could encourage Beijing to approve the transaction.

TikTok Faces Deadline Amid Ongoing Trade Tensions

The potential sale comes as part of legislation passed in 2024 under the Biden administration, aimed at addressing national security concerns.

The law requires ByteDance to divest its US TikTok operations or face a nationwide ban.

Although Trump initially opposed the app during his first term, he now has over 15 million followers on TikTok and credited the platform with generating billions of views during his campaign.

Despite this, he maintains that the app must be sold due to its Chinese ownership.

Key Developments:

Trump said he is open to extending the 5 April deadline.

He hinted at possible tariff relief to secure China’s approval.

A TikTok deal could be worth tens of billions of dollars.

The White House is still seeking a buyer not tied to China.

Trade Pressure Builds Between US and China

Trump’s comments come days after he announced a new 25% import tax on all foreign cars and car parts, escalating trade tensions.

At the same time, US tariffs on all Chinese imports were raised to 20% earlier this month—doubling the rate Trump initially imposed on 4 February.

China responded by:

Imposing new tariffs of 10–15% on select U.S. agricultural products.

Targeting American firms in aviation, defense, and tech.

Placing some companies on its “unreliable entity list.”

Doubling a key 10% tariff to 20% on 4 March.

Beijing has urged Washington to resume formal dialogue and drop what it calls “unilateral pressure.”

Who Might Buy TikTok?

While Trump expressed hope that at least the outline of a deal would be in place by April, the biggest obstacle remains China’s approval. Any buyer will need to satisfy US regulators and Chinese authorities.

So far, no official buyers have been confirmed, but previous interest has come from:

Major US tech firms.

Investment groups seeking to operate TikTok independently of China.

Former bidders during Trump’s previous effort to force a sale in 2020.

A spokesperson for China’s foreign ministry responded cautiously, reiterating Beijing’s opposition to added tariffs and its stance on TikTok ownership.

What’s Next for TikTok and Global Trade?

Trump's comments underline how TikTok has become a bargaining chip in wider US-China relations. The combination of tariff threats and tech regulation is creating pressure on both sides to reach a compromise—either through a sale or broader trade talks.

Whether a deal is struck or not, the outcome could shape:

Global trade relations heading into the next phase of Trump’s presidency.

US-China tech policy.

The fate of other Chinese-owned apps in the US

Who Could Buy TikTok?

Several U.S.-based companies and investment groups have shown interest in acquiring TikTok’s American operations, though no deal has been confirmed. Potential buyers could include:

Major tech firms like Microsoft or Oracle , both of which were involved in earlier talks during Trump’s first term.

, both of which were involved in earlier talks during Trump’s first term. Private equity groups looking to form a US-controlled entity to operate the platform independently of ByteDance.

looking to form a US-controlled entity to operate the platform independently of ByteDance. Consortiums made up of investors and tech partners aiming to navigate both U.S. and Chinese regulatory hurdles

The YouTuber Mr Beast has also expressed an interest.

One super-rich potential buyer to rule themselves out is Tesla, SpaceX and X owner Elon Musk, who is busy heading up the Trump Administration’s DOGE cuts to US spending.

Any buyer would need approval from both Washington and Beijing—making the process politically and commercially complex.