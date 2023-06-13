Tuffnells has gone into administration leading to the redundancy of over 2,000 employees.

The administrators have announced only 128 staff members will be retained at the Sheffield-based delivery company.

Tuffnells operates 33 depots across the UK, handling shipments to more than 160 destinations around the world.

It serves over 4,000 business customers, including Evans Cycles, specializing in the distribution of mixed freight and the handling of irregularly sized and weighted items under the brand name “Big Green Parcel Machine.”

The administration was expected, and on Friday, employees were instructed to go home as the company prepared for the process.

Tuffnells had been facing financial difficulties due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, increasing costs, and competition in the market.

With no further funding secured, administrators from Interpath Advisory were appointed on Monday.

Administrator Rick Harrison said: “Today’s news will be particularly devastating for Tuffnells’ 2,200 dedicated employees,”

“Regrettably, with deliveries suspended and with no prospect of them resuming in the immediate term, we have had to make the majority of staff redundant.”

The majority of staff members had to be made redundant due to the suspension of deliveries with no immediate prospects of resuming.

The administrators expressed their commitment to providing support for staff members to claim redundancy payments from the state’s redundancy payments office.

They also assured customers they would strive to minimize disruption.

However, all transport hubs and depots have been closed until further notice.

Howard Smith, another administrator, said the team would be contacting customers in the coming days to arrange parcel collection.

The situation at Tuffnells highlights the challenges faced by the company in a difficult market environment and underscores the significant impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the logistics industry.

