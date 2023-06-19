Typhoo Tea has issued an update regarding the impending closure of its blending and packing site on Merseyside, citing its aging infrastructure as the reason for the closure.

In March, it was reported the company would be closing its Moreton site in June, resulting in the potential loss of up to 90 jobs.

At that time, Typhoo Tea stated it was actively exploring options for a new site and re-employment opportunities.

However, it clarified it would take at least one year before a suitable location would be ready.

The company has now confirmed the Moreton site will officially close on July 6, leading to the redundancy of 85 employees.

In addition, Typhoo Tea has announced its new hub in Birkenhead will open on July 3.

Typhoo Tea was acquired by Zetland Capital Partners in July 2021.

The company’s portfolio includes other brands such as Glengettie, Ridgeways, Heath & Heather, London Fruit & Herb, Lift, Melroses, Freshbrew, and Red Mountain.

Last year, the company’s CEO, Des Kingsley, stepped down and was succeeded by Mike Brehme, the co-founder of Clipper Teas.

In July 2022, Typhoo Tea stated the private equity acquisition would enable it to focus on recovery with renewed energy after facing significant challenges over the past 18 months.

For the 18-month period ending on September 30, 2021, the company reported revenue of £54.5 million and pre-tax losses of £10.4 million.

In comparison, its revenue for the 12 months ending on March 31, 2020, was £53.1 million, with pre-tax losses of £15.8 million.

The company’s financial results for the subsequent year are expected to be published by the end of June.

