Under-Performing Meta Staff Set To Be Laid Off

Facebook owner Meta is gearing up for a new round of layoffs in 2025.

The cuts could start this week and are expected to affect thousands of employees.

The move continues a trend of workforce reductions at the company, which has seen significant layoffs over the past few years.

Details of the Layoff Plan

Impact on Employees : Estimates suggest between 3,000 and 3,500 Meta employees could be impacted by this round of cuts.

: Estimates suggest between 3,000 and 3,500 employees could be impacted by this round of cuts. Layoff Notices : Official notices to employees will be delivered starting at 5AM local time on Monday, February 10, in several countries, including the United States.

: Official notices to employees will be delivered starting at 5AM local time on Monday, February 10, in several countries, including the United States. Global Timing: For employees in regions like Europe, Asia, and Africa, layoff notices will be sent between February 11 and February 18.However, due to stricter labor laws, employees in Germany, France, Italy, and the Netherlands will be exempt from the cuts.

A Pattern of Workforce Reductions

Meta is no stranger to layoffs. This latest announcement follows significant job cuts in previous years:

2022 : The company laid off 11,000 employees, approximately 13% of its workforce.

: The company laid off 11,000 employees, approximately 13% of its workforce. 2023: Another 10,000 jobs were cut, and 5,000 unfilled positions were eliminated as part of CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s “year of efficiency.”

Despite the downsizing, Meta continues to prioritize areas that align with its long-term goals.

Focus on AI Expansion Amid Job Cuts

While Meta reduces its overall workforce, the company is intensifying its hiring for specific roles, especially those in artificial intelligence (AI).

AI Hiring Surge : Between February 11 and March 13, Meta will focus on hiring machine learning engineers and other key roles for its AI-driven operations.

: Between February 11 and March 13, Meta will focus on hiring machine learning engineers and other key roles for its AI-driven operations. $65 Billion AI Investment : Recently, Mark Zuckerberg announced a $65 billion investment aimed at expanding Meta’s AI infrastructure. A large portion of this budget will go towards building a new data center and strengthening the AI team.

: Recently, Mark Zuckerberg announced a $65 billion investment aimed at expanding Meta’s AI infrastructure. A large portion of this budget will go towards building a new data center and strengthening the AI team. Zuckerberg’s Vision for 2025: Zuckerberg has termed 2025 as “a defining year for AI.” He believes Meta’s AI team will reach more than 1 billion users by the end of the year.

Broader Tech Industry Layoffs

Meta’s job cuts are part of a larger trend in the tech industry. Many other companies, such as Microsoft and Amazon, are also laying off workers as they restructure and focus on efficiency.

January 2025 Layoffs: According to data from The Challenger, 49,795 jobs were eliminated in the US. in January 2025, a 28% increase from December 2024. However, this is still a 40% decrease compared to January 2024, when 82,307 jobs were cut.

The Bigger Picture: What’s Next?

Meta’s ongoing job cuts reflect larger trends within the tech industry. The company continues to reduce its workforce while shifting its focus towards AI, a critical area of growth.

As 2025 unfolds, the balance between efficiency and innovation will likely be a key factor in Meta’s and the broader industry’s future trajectory.

Meta’s strategy to focus on AI while trimming other areas of its business signals a shift in priorities. With large-scale investments in technology, the company seems set to position itself at the forefront of the AI revolution. However, the layoffs could have lasting effects on employee morale and the company’s public image. How Meta navigates this delicate balance will likely shape its next chapter.

As tech companies continue to adjust in response to economic pressures and shifting market demands, the path forward remains uncertain. What is clear is that the focus on AI and automation will continue to reshape the workforce in the years to come.