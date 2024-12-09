Christmas is coming, and it’s time for companies around the world to show off their creative side in their annual commercials.

One of the many charming aspects of the festive season is to see the mini-movies companies come out with to try to get shoppers in.

From heartwarming stories to hilarious moments, these commercials have become of holiday tradition. Let’s take a stroll down memory lane and look at the top 10 iconic Christmas commercials.

The Journey Home – John Lewis

This touching commercial features a young child’s adventurous journey to bring a special Christmas gift to their grandparent living in a picturesque winter village.

The commercial’s blend of emotion, stunning visuals, and a heartwarming ending makes it a classic.

The Snowman’s Party – John Lewis

A delightful animated commercial where a group of snowmen comes to life at night, celebrating Christmas with a festive party.

This John Lewis ad is known for its charming animation and the whimsical, joyful atmosphere it creates.

Holiday Reunion – Xfinity

In this commercial, a family overcomes various obstacles to reunite for Christmas dinner.

It’s a tear-jerker that emphasizes the importance of family and the lengths we go to be with loved ones during the holidays.

The Forgotten Toy – Hibbert Ralph Entertainment

An animated tale of a toy left on the shelf during Christmas.

Its journey to find a home is both heart-wrenching and uplifting, reminding us of the joy of giving and receiving.

The Magic Snow Globe – Amazon

A child discovers a magical snow globe that brings Christmas decorations to life, transforming their home into a winter wonderland.

This commercial is celebrated for its special effects and the sense of wonder it inspires.

Santa’s Secret Workshop – Cadbury

This commercial gives viewers a humorous peek into Santa’s workshop, where elves are seen using modern technology to prepare for Christmas.

It’s a fun, light-hearted ad that appeals to all ages.

The Christmas Truce – Sainsbury’s

Based on a true historical event, this commercial reenacts the Christmas truce of World War I where the Germans beat the British 2-1 in a football match.

The Sainsbury’s ad is a powerful reminder of peace and the spirit of Christmas overcoming adversity.

The Caroling Animals – John Lewis

A heartwarming commercial featuring a group of animated animals singing Christmas carols in a snowy forest.

It’s beloved for its cute characters and the joyous rendition of classic carols.

The Bear and the Hare – John Lewis

This 2013 advert was about a bear, who always hibernates during Christmas, and gets given an alarm clock by his friend, the hare, so he can wake up and experience Christmas for the first time.

The Long Wait – John Lewis

This heartwarming advert from John Lewis shows a young boy eagerly waiting for Christmas, not for his own gifts, but to give a special gift to his parents.

These commercials have become more than just advertisements; they are mini-stories that capture the essence of Christmas.

They remind us of the joy, love, and warmth that define the holiday season. As we celebrate with our own traditions, these iconic Christmas commercials continue to light up our screens and hearts year after year.