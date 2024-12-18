Aldi Unveils £650 Million Expansion Plan for 2025

Aldi, the UK’s fourth-largest supermarket, has announced a £650 million investment as part of its ambitious expansion plans for 2025.

The initiative will see the development of new stores, aiming to bring its award-winning products and low prices to more communities across the country.

New Stores on the Horizon

As part of its 2025 strategy, Aldi plans to open around 30 new stores, with locations confirmed in:

Fulham Broadway, London

Billericay, Essex

Cheadle, Stoke-on-Trent

This follows a robust store opening schedule in 2024, which included new branches in Totton (Hampshire), Cribbs Causeway (Bristol), and Pwllheli (Gwynedd).

Aldi’s annual investment forms part of its long-term goal to reach 1,500 UK stores.

Currently operating over 1,000 stores, the company continues to address areas that lack an Aldi presence, ensuring broader access to its budget-friendly groceries.

Meeting Growing Demand

Giles Hurley, CEO of Aldi UK and Ireland, highlighted the importance of the expansion:

“At Aldi, our unwavering commitment has always been to provide Britain with the best value groceries. The demand for our unbeatable prices is now at an all-time high, which gives us the confidence to continue investing in Britain to provide greater access to our award-winning products at the lowest prices. “We recognise that there are still areas without an Aldi store, so our expansion plans for 2025 are designed to address some of these gaps.”

Aldi’s Commitment to Employees

In addition to store growth, Aldi remains focused on its employees. Earlier this year, the retailer announced its second pay increase of 2023.

Store colleagues now earn a minimum hourly rate of £12.40 nationwide and £13.65 within the M25.

This makes Aldi one of the best-paying supermarkets in the UK, reinforcing its commitment to supporting staff while expanding operations.

Job Opportunities

With new stores on the horizon, Aldi is actively recruiting to support its growth.

Those interested in joining the team can find opportunities at www.aldirecruitment.co.uk.

Expanding Value and Accessibility

Aldi’s latest investment underscores its dedication to bringing affordable, quality groceries to even more people in the UK. With new locations and a strong focus on employee satisfaction, the supermarket continues to solidify its position as a leader in the industry.