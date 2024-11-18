Black Friday Scams on the Rise: How to Stay Safe While Shopping

NCSC officials emphasize that scammers become more active during holiday shopping seasons.
NCSC CEO Richard Horne said:
“As we head into the holiday shopping season, people are understandably eager to find the best deals online.
“Unfortunately, this is also prime time for cyber criminals, who exploit bargain hunters with increasingly sophisticated scams – sometimes crafted using AI – making them harder to detect.
“To stay protected, I strongly recommend following our online shopping guidance, including setting up 2-step verification and creating memorable but secure passwords using three random words.”
A Safer Shopping Season Ahead
As Black Friday approaches, the excitement of snagging deals should not overshadow the importance of cybersecurity. By staying informed and cautious, shoppers can enjoy the sales without becoming another statistic in the growing wave of online scams.
Take a moment before making purchases, and remember: if a deal looks too good to be true, it probably is.