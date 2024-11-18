Home » UK Business News » Black Friday Scams on the Rise: How to Stay Safe While Shopping

Black Friday Scams on the Rise: How to Stay Safe While Shopping

By Hugh Fort in UK Business News, posted November 18, 2024

With Black Friday fast approaching, the UK's National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) has issued a stark warning about online scams targeting holiday shoppers. Recent figures reveal UK consumers lost a staggering £15.3 million to online shopping scams between October 2022 and March 2023, a significant increase compared to the previous year. Now, with the festive season approaching, buyers are warned not to get ripped off. Key Statistics: Average loss per victim: £1,000

Most commonly targeted: individuals shopping for electronics and clothing

Peak scamming season: November and December

This worrying trend underscores the need for shoppers to remain vigilant while hunting for deals.

Common Scams to Watch For

Cybercriminals use a variety of tactics to exploit eager shoppers. Below are the most common scams:

Fake Retail Websites

Fraudsters create convincing but fraudulent websites that mimic legitimate retailers. These sites often feature too-good-to-be-true discounts to lure victims.

Phishing Emails and Texts

Shoppers receive messages pretending to be from trusted retailers or delivery services. These communications often contain malicious links or requests for sensitive information.

Payment Fraud

Some scammers pose as sellers on legitimate platforms, asking for direct bank transfers instead of secure payment methods like PayPal or credit cards.

Social Media Scams

Advertisements on social platforms can lead unsuspecting users to fraudulent shops or subscription traps.

Expert Tips for Safer Online Shopping

To help shoppers avoid falling victim to scams, the NCSC offers several practical tips:

Stick to Known Retailers : Shop directly from well-known and trusted brands.

: Shop directly from well-known and trusted brands. Check Website URLs : Ensure URLs start with "https" and double-check for typos or unusual domain names.

: Ensure URLs start with "https" and double-check for typos or unusual domain names. Use Credit Cards : Credit cards offer stronger fraud protection than debit cards or direct transfers.

: Credit cards offer stronger fraud protection than debit cards or direct transfers. Beware of Unsolicited Messages : Ignore emails or texts that ask for personal details or contain suspicious links.

: Ignore emails or texts that ask for personal details or contain suspicious links. Enable Two-Factor Authentication: Add an extra layer of security to your online accounts.

What the Experts Say

NCSC officials emphasize that scammers become more active during holiday shopping seasons.

NCSC CEO Richard Horne said:

“As we head into the holiday shopping season, people are understandably eager to find the best deals online. “Unfortunately, this is also prime time for cyber criminals, who exploit bargain hunters with increasingly sophisticated scams – sometimes crafted using AI – making them harder to detect. “To stay protected, I strongly recommend following our online shopping guidance, including setting up 2-step verification and creating memorable but secure passwords using three random words.”

A Safer Shopping Season Ahead

As Black Friday approaches, the excitement of snagging deals should not overshadow the importance of cybersecurity. By staying informed and cautious, shoppers can enjoy the sales without becoming another statistic in the growing wave of online scams.

Take a moment before making purchases, and remember: if a deal looks too good to be true, it probably is.

