Ford to Cut 4,000 Jobs in Europe by 2027 Including 800 In The UK

By Hugh Fort in UK Business News, posted November 20, 2024

Ford has announced plans to cut 4,000 jobs across Europe and the UK by the end of 2027. The decision comes as the company grapples with economic headwinds, increased competition, and slower-than-expected electric vehicle (EV) sales. Most job cuts will occur in Germany, with consultations underway with employee representatives.

Around 800 jobs will go in the UK

The company’s UK sites in Dagenham and Halewood will not be affected.

Ford will also implement reduced working hours at its Cologne facility, where it manufactures the Capri and Explorer EV models.

Dave Johnston, Ford’s European vice president for transformation and partnerships, said:

“It is critical to take difficult but decisive action to ensure Ford’s future competitiveness in Europe.”

The Shift to Electric Vehicles

The global automotive industry is undergoing a significant transformation toward electrification. This shift has posed unique challenges for European automakers, including:

Economic Challenges : Persistent inflation and reduced consumer spending have dampened demand for EVs.

: Persistent inflation and reduced consumer spending have dampened demand for EVs. Regulatory Pressure : Stricter CO2 emission limits set for 2025 require automakers to boost EV sales to meet compliance.

: Stricter CO2 emission limits set for 2025 require automakers to boost EV sales to meet compliance. Incentive Changes: Germany, Europe’s largest car market, recently discontinued government subsidies for EV purchases, further affecting sales.

Ford highlighted Europe faces “intense” competitive and economic pressures, as well as a misalignment between CO2 regulations and consumer demand.

Balancing Transformation and Competitiveness

Ford’s strategy in Europe aligns with its broader global pivot toward electrified mobility. Despite challenges, the company remains focused on maintaining its competitive edge by:

Scaling back workforce numbers to align with market realities.

Optimizing operations to reduce costs and improve efficiency.

Increasing investments in EV production to meet regulatory demands.

Johnston emphasized that these measures are necessary for Ford’s long-term sustainability and relevance in the European market.

What Lies Ahead for Ford and the EV Market?

Ford’s job cuts reflect a broader industry struggle as automakers adapt to the rapid transition to EVs.

However, the move also underscores the need for governments, regulators, and manufacturers to bridge the gap between regulatory goals and market demand.

As Ford recalibrates its European operations, the company’s ability to navigate these challenges will likely set the tone for its future in the region. The transformation is far from over, but decisive actions today could pave the way for a more sustainable tomorrow.

