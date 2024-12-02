Half Of UK Workers’ Ill Health Related To Stress

Half of all the health issues reported by UK workers were due to stress, anxiety or depression, new figures reveal.

The Health and Safety Executive (HSE) has released its annual report detailing work-related ill health and workplace injuries for 2023/24.

The data highlights both progress and areas requiring further improvement in workplace safety across Great Britain.

Key Findings on Work-Related Ill Health

Ill Health Figures: Around 1.7 million workers reported work-related ill health in 2023/24, a slight drop from 1.8 million in 2022/23. Rates of self-reported ill health remain higher than pre-pandemic levels (2018/19).

Mental Health Concerns: Half of the cases (approximately 776,000) were related to stress, depression, or anxiety. While this figure is lower than the 910,000 cases reported in 2022/23, it remains above pre-pandemic levels.

Lost Workdays: A total of 33.7 million working days were lost due to work-related ill health or injuries.



Workplace Injuries and Fatalities

Fatal Injuries: 138 workers died in workplace accidents during 2023/24.

Non-Fatal Injuries: 604,000 workers self-reported non-fatal workplace injuries, underlining the ongoing need for preventative measures.



Economic Impact of Workplace Issues

The economic toll of workplace injuries and ill health remains significant.

In 2022/23, the estimated cost of workplace injuries and new cases of ill health was £21.6 billion .

. This represents a decrease of £1.6 billion from the previous year, suggesting some improvement.

A Milestone for Workplace Safety

Marking the 50th anniversary of the legislation that established the HSE, Chief Executive Sarah Albon said:

“Great Britain is one of the safest places in the world to work. However, these statistics remind us there is still room for improvement. We remain committed to ensuring people stay safe and healthy wherever they work.”

Albon emphasized the dramatic reduction in workplace fatalities since the HSE’s inception, with numbers down by about 85% over the past five decades.

“The HSE’s report underscores the critical importance of mental health in the workplace. With nearly half of work-related ill health cases attributed to stress, depression, or anxiety, it’s evident that employers must prioritize mental well-being alongside physical safety. “At WhatJobs, we are committed to fostering a supportive environment that addresses these challenges, ensuring our employees thrive both professionally and personally.”

Looking Ahead: A Safer Workplace for All

While Great Britain leads globally in workplace safety, these statistics highlight critical areas where improvement is needed, particularly in managing mental health and reducing non-fatal injuries. With consistent efforts, HSE aims to further enhance the well-being of workers nationwide.