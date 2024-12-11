Harrods Staff to Strike Over Christmas During Union Recognition Dispute

Harrods, the iconic London department store, faces disruption during the critical Christmas trading period as employees from various departments prepare to strike.

Workers affiliated with the United Voices of the World (UVW) union plan to walk out on two separate occasions: from 8 pm on Friday, 20 December, to Sunday, 22 December, and again from midnight on Boxing Day until 9:30 pm.

The Dispute: Workers Demand Recognition and Negotiation

The UVW union represents employees across retail, restaurant, kitchen, and cleaning departments at Harrods. Despite their collective efforts, the department store has refused to recognize the union or engage in negotiations.

Petros Elia, general secretary of UVW, criticized Harrods’ management, stating:



“Contrary to what Harrods bosses say, we are still in a shameful period of their history. Workers have been left with no choice but to strike because management refuses to engage with them or even recognize their union.”

Harrods’ Response

Harrods has downplayed the potential impact of the strikes, saying UVW is not a recognized union within the store and insisting that any industrial action will fail to disrupt operations.

A spokesperson for Harrods declined to comment further on the situation but maintained that the store would continue to operate during the strike periods.

Potential Impacts on Harrods’ Holiday Trade

The planned walkouts coincide with one of the busiest times of the year for Harrods, as Christmas and Boxing Day sales drive significant revenue.

Striking staff from key departments, including retail and restaurants, may disrupt customer experiences and reduce operational efficiency during this crucial period.

Looking Ahead: A Test for Worker Relations

This strike highlights the broader challenges surrounding union recognition and workers’ rights in the retail sector.

The standoff between Harrods and UVW underscores the importance of dialogue in addressing workplace grievances.

Whether Harrods chooses to engage with its employees’ demands or continues to reject the union will likely shape labor relations within the company in the months ahead.