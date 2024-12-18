MTU Aero Engines Announces Johannes Bussmann as New CEO

MTU Aero Engines, Germany’s top aircraft engine maker, has appointed Johannes Bussmann as its future CEO.

Bussmann will take over the position following the retirement of Lars Wagner, who has been appointed to manage Airbus’ commercial aircraft division.

Bussmann’s Aviation Expertise

Bussmann brings a wealth of experience in the aviation sector:

Former CEO of Lufthansa Technik : Bussmann oversaw the German airline group’s maintenance division for seven years, supervising crucial operations and innovations.

Current CEO of Tuev Sued: He has led the German industrial inspection company since early 2023, promoting expansion and strategic projects.

In a statement, Bussmann expressed enthusiasm about returning to aviation technology:

“After two years of extremely interesting work for Tuev Sued, I have decided to take on a leading position in aviation technology as chairman of the board of management of MTU Aero Engines in the coming year.”

Leadership Transition

The appointment will take effect following Wagner’s resignation. MTU affirmed that the transition would take place soon, assuring continuity of leadership at this key era.

Wagner, whose current mandate at MTU expires at the end of 2025, said in October that he would not seek an extension.

Airbus later appointed him CEO of its core commercial aircraft division, a position he is slated to take soon.

Impact on MTU and the Aviation Industry

For MTU Aero Engines : Bussmann’s return to aviation is expected to strengthen the company’s emphasis on innovation and operational efficiency, as global demand for more efficient and sustainable aircraft engines rises.



: Bussmann’s return to aviation is expected to strengthen the company’s emphasis on innovation and operational efficiency, as global demand for more efficient and sustainable aircraft engines rises. For Airbus: Wagner’s move to Airbus marks a leadership shift in the aircraft giant’s commercial segment as it grapples with rising production targets and environmental concerns.

Looking Ahead

Under Bussmann’s leadership, MTU Aero Engines seeks to strengthen its position as a global engine technology leader while facing the difficulties of a rapidly changing aviation industry.

The aviation industry will be closely monitoring as these leadership shifts take place, as this is a watershed