Home » Employment News • UK Business News • UK Employment News » Post Office Could Close 115 branches, hitting 1,000 jobs

Post Office Could Close 115 branches, hitting 1,000 jobs

https://www.whatjobs.com/news/united-kingdom/uk-business-news/post-office-could-close-115-branches-hitting-1000-jobs

By Hugh Fort in Employment News, posted November 13, 2024

Link

Hundreds of Post Office jobs could be lost as the company plans to close 115 branches as part of a major restructure. This reorganization would involve moving some of the Post Office's "Crown" branches—larger, city-center locations staffed by Post Office employees—to franchise models. This means third-party operators, like WHSmith, could take over the running of these branches. The changes are part of a larger strategic review, led by Post Office Chairman Nigel Railton. The organization has been struggling to maintain profitability in the face of growing competition. There has also been a decline in mail volume, and an ongoing reliance on government subsidies. It is thought as many as 1,000 employees could be affected by the changes.

Looking for a job? Visit www.whatjobs.com today



Financial Struggles As Competition Increases

The Post Office's financial model faces stiff competition, especially in parcel delivery services. Companies like companies like Evri posing a significant challenge. Additionally, as more people rely on digital communication, traditional mail volume has decreased, further affecting revenue.

For 2022-23, the Post Office reported pre-tax losses of £81 million, underlining the need for a more sustainable business model.

The Horizon IT Scandal Continues to Haunt

The announcement comes as the Post Office is still dealing with the repercussions of the Horizon IT scandal.

Between 1999 and 2015, hundreds of sub-postmasters were wrongly accused of theft due to faults in the Horizon computer system, which inaccurately indicated missing funds.

Despite the scandal, unresolved issues with the Horizon system persist.

A September survey revealed 70% of sub-postmasters have encountered "unexplained discrepancies" since January 2020, raising questions about the software’s reliability.

Reactions from the Communication Workers Union

The Communication Workers Union (CWU), represents ng affected Post Office employees, has expressed strong opposition to the timing and nature of the planned changes.

Dave Ward, the CWU’s General Secretary, called the proposal "immoral" and "tone deaf", especially as many CWU members were victims of the Horizon scandal. He described the timing as "yet another cruel attack," especially with Christmas approaching.

Need Career Advice? Get employment skills advice at all levels of your career



Railton’s Vision for a “Fresh Start”

Nigel Railton, former CEO of the UK lottery operator Camelot, has been outspoken about the need for change within the Post Office.

He insists the reforms will lead to a "fresh start," with a "new deal." This will be aimed at putting sub-postmasters at the forefront of the organization’s future.

Railton has committed to a funding increase, pledging an estimated £250 million annually by 2030 for postmaster support, subject to government backing.

This funding would aim to improve financial stability for branch managers and expand banking services.

This shift is seen as essential as more banks close their physical branches across the UK. Railton has also promised a new IT system for sub-postmasters, one designed to be "lower-risk" and "better value."

Can Post Offices Fill the Gap Left by Bank Closures?

With traditional banks reducing their presence on high streets, Business Secretary Jonathan Reynolds suggested the Post Office could help bridge the gap.

However, with the rise of mobile banking and contactless payment options, some question if this approach will be viable in the long run.

Gareth Thomas, the Post Office minister, has echoed this sentiment, emphasizing that the organization is at a "critical juncture."

The government has initiated its own review to determine the Post Office’s future role in British communities.

Looking Ahead: A Crossroads for the Post Office

This restructuring raises crucial questions about the future of Post Offices in the UK:

Can the Post Office adapt to a changing economy? With shifts towards online communication and banking, the organization must find new ways to stay relevant and financially viable.

With shifts towards online communication and banking, the organization must find new ways to stay relevant and financially viable. Will franchising ensure better access to services? As community-based branches shift to franchise models, there is a risk that some areas may lose access to essential services.

As community-based branches shift to franchise models, there is a risk that some areas may lose access to essential services. Is the new IT system reliable? Sub-postmasters remain wary after the Horizon scandal, and any changes in software must be rigorously tested to prevent repeat errors.

The Post Office is at a pivotal point, balancing financial challenges, franchise opportunities, and the need for reliable technology to support its workforce.

The upcoming months will be critical in determining how these proposed changes unfold and whether they will provide the stability and growth that the organization seeks.

Follow us on YouTube, X, LinkedIn, and Facebook





